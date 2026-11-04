Mississippi State and Vanderbilt are preparing for an important SEC matchup on Saturday, Nov. 7, at Davis Wade Stadium. Both programs enter the contest looking to turn their seasons around, but when comparing the numbers, one team appears to have a statistical advantage.

Despite Mississippi State's four-game losing streak and ongoing quarterback uncertainty, the Bulldogs have been the more productive offensive team throughout the season. However, Vanderbilt has one major statistical advantage that could make Saturday's matchup much closer than the numbers initially suggest.

So, based on the statistics alone, who has the edge?

Oct 24, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs running back J.J. Hill (21), wide receiver Camden Capehart (9) and quarterback Parker Puckett (15) react after a touchdown during the third quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mississippi State Has the More Productive Offense

When comparing the offensive production of both teams, Mississippi State comes out ahead in several important categories.

The Bulldogs are averaging 26.6 points per game compared to Vanderbilt's 22.8. They have also generated 408.1 yards per game, significantly more than the Commodores' 342.8.

Mississippi State holds advantages in both the passing and rushing games. The Bulldogs average 246.5 passing yards per game and 161.6 rushing yards, while Vanderbilt averages 236.6 through the air and just 106.1 on the ground.

The difference in rushing production is particularly noticeable. Mississippi State has accumulated 1,293 rushing yards compared to Vanderbilt's 849.

The Bulldogs also have a significant advantage in passing touchdowns, recording 20 compared to Vanderbilt's nine. While Mississippi State has thrown six interceptions compared to Vanderbilt's nine, its overall offensive production has been stronger.

The rankings reinforce that advantage. Mississippi State ranks No. 82 nationally in scoring offense, compared to Vanderbilt at No. 105. The Bulldogs also rank higher in passing offense, rushing offense and explosive-play offense.

Vanderbilt Has One Major Advantage on Defense

While Mississippi State wins the offensive comparison, Vanderbilt has a significant advantage when looking at the defensive rankings.

The biggest difference comes in pass defense.

Vanderbilt ranks No. 17 nationally in passing defense, while Mississippi State sits at No. 128. That is a massive gap and could become one of the most important factors Saturday.

With Kamario Taylor out for the season and AJ Swann dealing with an injury, Mississippi State's quarterback situation remains uncertain. Vanderbilt's ability to pressure opposing quarterbacks and limit passing production could make things difficult for whichever Bulldog gets the start.

The Commodores also rank No. 62 nationally in explosive-play defense, compared to Mississippi State at No. 79.

However, the Bulldogs have advantages elsewhere. Mississippi State ranks No. 32 in rushing defense, while Vanderbilt sits at No. 79. That could make it difficult for the Commodores to establish a consistent rushing attack.

Oct 24, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Jared Curtis (2) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who Wins Based on the Numbers?

Looking strictly at the statistical comparison, Mississippi State has the overall advantage.

The Bulldogs score more points, generate more total offense, run the football more effectively and have a stronger rushing defense. They also hold advantages in several offensive efficiency and explosive-play categories.

However, Vanderbilt's passing defense presents a serious problem, especially considering Mississippi State's quarterback injuries.

The numbers suggest Mississippi State has the better overall statistical profile, but that does not automatically translate into a victory.

The Bulldogs have enough offensive production and defensive strength against the run to earn a narrow home victory. However, if Vanderbilt successfully exploits Mississippi State's quarterback uncertainty and struggles in pass coverage, the Commodores could easily pull off the upset.

On paper, Mississippi State has the edge. Saturday will determine whether the Bulldogs can actually prove it.

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