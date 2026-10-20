Mississippi State’s NFL Alumni Had One Performance That Stood Out

Mississippi State has long been known for sending defenders to the NFL, and this weekend felt like a reminder of why that tradition has remained strong. The biggest plays came from former Bulldog defenders, while the offensive names had a tougher go of it.

Martin Emerson Jr. turns into a ballhawk

Oct 11, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) stands during the National Anthem against the Houston Texans during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Saints cornerback Emerson had the kind of afternoon cornerbacks dream about. He intercepted two passes in the Saints’ 34-27 win over the Giants, picking off New York quarterback Jameis Winston in the third quarter and later grabbing one from backup quarterback J.J. McCarthy, per the Saints’ box score.

Two interceptions in one game is rare for any corner, and Emerson is giving the Saints every reason to keep featuring him on the field.

Jeffery Simmons drags Tennessee to its first win

Titans defensive tackle Simmons has been playing well on a bad team all season, and on Sunday he finally got a win to show for it. He recorded two sacks against the Colts and also forced and recovered a fumble from Indianapolis running back Jonathan Taylor, as the Titans won 26-20 for their first victory of the year.

Tennessee sits at 1-5, but Simmons keeps proving he can take over a game by himself, even when the roster around him is thin.

Woody Marks comes through in London

Oct 18, 2026; London, ENG; Houston Texans running back Woody Marks (4) runs with the ball during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texans running back Marks gave Houston a steady presence in its 34-31 win, its second straight, over Jacksonville in London. He ran 15 times for 56 yards and caught two passes for 25 yards, and one of those catches came on the final drive before Texans kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn’s walk-off field goal.

Dak Prescott has a night to forget

Cowboys quarterback Prescott threw the ball 54 times in Green Bay, an unusually heavy workload, and Dallas still lost 23-13. He finished 34 of 54 for 258 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions, and his 65.2 passer rating marked his second straight game under 70, per the Cowboys.

Fifty-four throws for 258 yards tells you Dallas could not create anything downfield. Prescott needed help he did not get, but two straight rough outings are still a trend worth watching.

Charles Cross and Seattle’s line take a beating

Thursday night was not kind to Seattle’s offensive line. The Seahawks lost 17-14 in overtime at Denver, and quarterback Sam Darnold was sacked five times, according to Pro Football Reference.

Sacks are never all on one player, and left tackle Cross faces the toughest rushers on the blind side. Even so, a five-sack night is a rough one for any line.

Chris Jones wins and still boils over

Sep 20, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) celebrates after an overtime win against the Indianapolis Colts at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kansas City beat the Chargers 22-6 to move to 5-0, but Chiefs defensive tackle Jones made headlines for a different reason. During the second quarter, cameras caught him yelling at defensive line coach Joe Cullen on the sideline and knocking Cullen’s hand off his shoulder.

Jones and Cullen have clashed on the sideline before, and the Chiefs keep winning anyway. On the other sideline, former Bulldogs receiver Brenen Thompson was active for the Chargers for the first time since Week 2, a small step for a rookie who has barely played.

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