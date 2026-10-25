Mississippi State's Offensive Problems May Run Deeper Than Kamario Taylor's Injury

Mississippi State football's recent collapse has exposed a problem that goes beyond quarterback Kamario Taylor's recent foot injury. After opening the season with impressive momentum, the Bulldogs have lost three consecutive games against Alabama, LSU and Oklahoma, raising questions about the offense's depth, Jeff Lebby's game plan and the team's ability to recover.

Taylor's health has played a significant role in the downturn, but Mississippi State's struggles suggest there are bigger issues to address before the Bulldogs face Texas.

Mississippi State's Offense Changes Without Kamario Taylor

When healthy, Taylor helped Mississippi State look like a different team. The quarterback's dual-threat ability gave the Bulldogs an opportunity to create explosive plays through both the air and on the ground.

That changed as Taylor battled a right-foot injury that had already affected him during the season. He left the Alabama game early, missed Mississippi State's 31-0 loss to LSU and returned against Oklahoma before exiting again in the first half.

Against the Sooners, Taylor completed just two of five passes for 10 yards and lost 12 yards on three rushing attempts. He appeared limited before leaving the game, and Mississippi State eventually fell 23-15.

The Bulldogs' dependence on Taylor's mobility has become increasingly apparent. When he cannot escape pressure or threaten defenses as a runner, the offense loses a dimension that helps create opportunities for the rest of the unit.

However, a successful offensive system cannot rely entirely on one player's ability to stay healthy.

Oct 24, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Kamario Taylor (1) runs the ball as Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman David Stone (0) makes the tackle during the first quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offensive Line and Quarterback Depth Raise Concerns

Mississippi State's protection problems have made the situation even more difficult. When pressure reaches the quarterback quickly, the offense has fewer opportunities to develop plays, and an already limited backup can face an uphill battle.

Freshman Billy Puckett has been asked to step in during Taylor's absence. He started against LSU and replaced Taylor against Oklahoma, giving him valuable experience but also exposing the challenges of Mississippi State's quarterback depth.

Puckett threw for 158 yards and a touchdown against Oklahoma, completing 17 of 24 passes. However, he also threw an interception and lost a fumble near the goal line, costing the Bulldogs a valuable scoring opportunity.

Those mistakes matter, but the bigger question is whether Mississippi State has a reliable offensive plan when Taylor cannot play effectively. Head coach Jeff Lebby has said that Puckett and AJ will compete for the starting position if Taylor is unavailable.

Is There a Bigger Problem Inside the Program?

Three consecutive losses naturally invite questions about the direction of the team. Mississippi State has gone from early-season success to struggling to sustain drives, and the timing of Taylor's injuries has coincided with the team's downturn.

That does not establish that something is wrong behind the scenes or that the coaching staff is hiding information from the public. There is not enough evidence to make that claim.

Still, Lebby and his staff need to show that they have a workable plan beyond hoping Taylor can return to full health. The quarterback rotation, offensive line performance and ability to generate consistent production from the running game all require attention.

Mississippi State's defense also faces a difficult situation when the offense repeatedly fails to sustain possessions, putting additional pressure on the unit to keep games close.

Oct 3, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Jeff Lebby reacts toward a referee during the second quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas Could Reveal How Far Mississippi State Has Fallen

Lebby does not necessarily need to reveal every detail of his offensive strategy publicly. He does, however, need to prepare his players to execute a clear plan regardless of who starts at quarterback.

Taylor's health remains a major factor, but it cannot explain every offensive shortcoming. If Mississippi State hopes to compete consistently in the SEC it must demonstrate that its offense can function when its starting quarterback is compromised.

The challenge against Texas is about more than ending a losing streak. It is an opportunity for Mississippi State to show that its early-season success was the beginning of real progress rather than a short-lived run dependent on one healthy player.

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