Mississippi State’s Playoff Hopes Take a Major Hit After LSU Shutout

Mississippi State football’s College Football Playoff hopes took a major hit Saturday after the Bulldogs suffered a humiliating 31-0 shutout loss to LSU in Baton Rouge.

Entering the matchup, Mississippi State held an estimated 13.6% to 15% chance of reaching the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff. Following its second loss of the season, that outlook is expected to fall below 6%, leaving Jeff Lebby’s team with significantly less room for error in the competitive SEC.

The Bulldogs had an opportunity to strengthen their postseason chances against LSU. Instead, an offensive meltdown raised serious questions about whether Mississippi State can consistently compete with the conference’s top teams.

Oct 17, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Marquis Johnson (2) gets forced out of bounds by Louisiana State Tigers cornerback DJ Pickett (5) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mississippi State’s Playoff Odds Take a Major Hit

A second loss does not automatically eliminate Mississippi State from playoff contention, but the manner of Saturday’s defeat makes the road ahead considerably more difficult.

The Bulldogs entered the game with momentum from a strong start to the season. However, being shut out for the first time since 2020 is a damaging result for a team trying to establish itself as a legitimate postseason contender.

Mississippi State managed 291 total yards but struggled to turn its offensive production into points. The Bulldogs also committed six turnovers and repeatedly failed to sustain drives, including five consecutive possessions that ended with turnovers on downs.

Those mistakes made it nearly impossible to keep pace with LSU.

In a crowded SEC race, Mississippi State can no longer afford many more setbacks. The Bulldogs will likely need multiple quality wins, significant improvement on both sides of the ball and help from other teams to remain in the playoff conversation.

Kamario Taylor’s Absence Exposes Mississippi State’s Offensive Problems

Mississippi State was without starting quarterback Kamario Taylor, who missed the game because of an injury. Running back Fluff Bothwell was also unavailable, leaving the Bulldogs without two important pieces of their offense.

Sophomore Billy Puckett, a former walk-on, made his first career start at quarterback. Although he showed flashes of promise, the offense lacked the explosive playmaking ability Taylor had provided during Mississippi State’s early-season success.

Puckett threw an interception on his second drive but responded by completing seven consecutive passes. His ability to settle in offered some encouragement, even as the Bulldogs struggled to finish possessions.

Taylor’s absence provides important context for the shutout, but Mississippi State still must find ways to remain competitive when its top players are unavailable. Depth and consistency become especially important against elite SEC opponents.

Can the Bulldogs Still Reach the College Football Playoff?

Mississippi State’s playoff path remains open, but the Bulldogs may need a remarkable turnaround to make it to December.

Their remaining schedule offers opportunities to rebuild their performance, but the team must first address the offensive mistakes that plagued it against LSU. The defense also needs to respond after Alabama and LSU combined to score 87 points against Mississippi State over the past two games.

The expanded playoff format gives teams more opportunities than the traditional four-team system, but a crowded conference race leaves little margin for error.

Ultimately, Mississippi State needs Taylor to return healthy, the offense to regain its explosiveness and the defense to show it can slow down high-level competition.

The Bulldogs entered Saturday with legitimate playoff aspirations. After a 31-0 defeat, those hopes are hanging by a thread. A strong finish could keep them alive, but Mississippi State may need a near-generational run to turn its season around.

Sign up to our free Mississippi State on SI newsletter for daily updates on all things Bulldogs.