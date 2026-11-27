Whatever happens in Oxford Friday, Mississippi State's most consequential battles of the winter will play out on a recruiting coordinator's laptop, one portal entry at a time.

The transfer portal opens Jan. 4 and slams shut 10 days later, a shorter window than last cycle's 15 days, so coach Jeff Lebby's staff will need its shopping list written in ink well before New Year's Eve.

Nov 14, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Kamario Taylor (1) and head coach Jeff Lebby looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the Auburn Tigers at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Few SEC rosters lean on that window quite like this one. Seventeen of the 22 starters on Ourlads' latest Mississippi State depth chart arrived as transfers, and the return of star quarterback Kamario Taylor, who underwent season-ending surgery after six starts and announced on Nov. 11 that he will be back in 2027, settles the most important position before the shopping even starts.

The holes everywhere else are another story, and here is how they stack up by order of urgency.

A patch job next to Canon Boone's old spot

Center Canon Boone is a graduate student, left guard Jamari Freeman is a redshirt senior, and backup center Wesley Davis is a redshirt senior, too, so the center and left guard spots both need fresh bodies.

Interim line coach Mason Miller has steered that group since Lebby fired Phil Loadholt in November, which adds another layer of uncertainty to the room. Lebby insisted in July that the line was "in a much better spot than we were a year ago today," yet he dismissed its position coach four months later.

Both starting tackles, Miles McVay and Jakheem Shumpert-Perkins, are redshirt juniors, and right guard LJ Prudhomme is only a redshirt freshman. Help from the high school ranks looks thin, though, as the 2027 class holds just one offensive lineman among its 15 commitments, so a pair of battle-tested interior blockers from the portal would do the trick.

A rebuild behind Kendel Dolby and Jardin Gilbert

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Oct 24, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs safety Kendel Dolby (3) reacts after a fumble recovery during the third quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Three of the five starting defensive backs are playing their final college seasons. Safeties Kendel Dolby and Jardin Gilbert are both graduate students, and nickel Marcus Williams is a redshirt senior, so the back end could look unrecognizable by the time spring practice opens.

Freshman Bralan Womack, the five-star safety who flipped from Auburn to Mississippi State on Dec. 1, 2025, as the No. 2 safety in his class, offers a ready-made heir at one spot. The other two openings call for experience, especially with cornerback Jett Jefferson, who has 10 pass breakups, among the few proven cover men due back.

An overhaul around Jaray Bledsoe's nose tackle spot

Defensive line tops the list because the drop-off could undo the biggest step forward of the season. Mississippi State's run defense climbed to No. 37 nationally through 11 weeks after ranking No. 121 last season, and a veteran front made that leap possible.

Oct 3, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs defensive lineman Jaray Bledsoe (9) tackles Alabama Crimson Tide running back Daniel Hill (4) during the second quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Five of the 10 defensive linemen on the two-deep are redshirt seniors or graduate students, including nose tackle Jaray Bledsoe, and the 2027 recruiting class includes only two defensive linemen.

Patching that many holes with freshmen would be a recipe for a long autumn, so at least three plug-and-play transfers belong at the top of the board. Defensive linemen also tend to need the longest runway to develop, which makes freshmen a risky bet in the SEC trenches.

Lebby circled these same areas last winter. At SEC Media Days in July, he said the portal push was about "being able to address the needs we had both lines of scrimmage and our secondary," and he sounded thrilled with the results.

"Our roster is in a much better place than it's been the last two seasons," Lebby said.

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