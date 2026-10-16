These Four Mississippi State Players Deserve a Closer Look at Their Roles

Mississippi State head coach Jeff Lebby understands the modern transfer portal better than most coaches, because he leaned on it heavily to rebuild his team’s roster. The same door that brought those players to Starkville swings both ways, and playing time can help keep it closed.

A number of Bulldogs had yet to play through September, according to participation tracking, and some of the names waiting on the bench arrived with real résumés.

Oct 3, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back EJ Crowell (13) runs the ball as Mississippi State Bulldogs safety Bralan Womack (6) attempts to make the tackle during the fourth quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here are four who could use bigger roles before the portal opens again. Let’s clarify that none of them have announced plans to transfer, but the chance to play is worth monitoring.

Bralan Womack, Safety

Nobody on this list carries a bigger name. Womack was a five-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite and Mississippi’s Gatorade Player of the Year at Hartfield Academy, and he flipped from Auburn to sign with his home-state school.

He has seen the field as a reserve, but he has yet to make a start and sits behind veteran Jardin Gilbert on the depth chart for LSU. Lebby made his feelings about Womack clear when he signed.

“There’s been great dialogue, I believe, in that young man in a great, great way,” Lebby said on signing day in December. “He’s loved Mississippi State for a long time, and he has been over here a ton.”

A player on the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award watch list deserves chances to keep developing.

Mississippi State offensive lineman Tyler Miller joined the Bulldogs after redshirting at LSU. | Hallie Walker / Mississippi State Athletics

Tyler Miller, Offensive Lineman

Miller was a consensus four-star offensive lineman in the 2025 class, and he came home from LSU after a redshirt season without game action. He had not played a snap through September, and he does not appear on this week’s depth chart.

His reason for coming home made his goals clear.

“I want to put on for my home state, and I am glad to be back,” Miller told On3 in January. “I am versatile so I can play wherever they need me to.”

A four-star lineman from Laurel who cannot get on the field in his home state may eventually start asking questions, and the portal offers options.

Quentin Taylor Jr., Cornerback

Taylor came from Iowa State with six starts and a team-high five pass breakups. He arrived to compete opposite Kelley Jones, but has played as a reserve without a start and sits third at his cornerback spot behind Jett Jefferson and Jamroc Grimsley.

A redshirt sophomore who has changed schools once knows how the process works. Mississippi State should find him meaningful snaps before the frustration grows, although there is no indication he plans to transfer.

Gav Holman, Linebacker

Mississippi State linebacker Gav Holman joined the Bulldogs after playing two games at Florida State | Hallie Walker / Mississippi State Athletics

The Florida State transfer is a redshirt freshman and has not played through September. Even with linebackers Jalen Smith and Zakari Tillman ruled out against LSU, Holman is not listed on the depth chart.

Mississippi State may need fresh legs at linebacker over the final seven games, and Holman is a candidate for a look. If he cannot earn snaps during an injury crunch, the staff may have to explain where he fits.

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