Mississippi State's season may be about to be resurrected

Mississippi State football's season might not be over afterall.

The Bulldogs' failed to reach six wins and bowl eligibility after a 38-19 loss to Ole Miss in the Egg Bowl almost two weeks ago. But they might still get an invite

Per On3's Brett McMurphy, bowl-eligible teams Kansas State and Iowa State are electing to not play in bowl games. That opens the door for a five-win team to play in a bowl game and, per McMurphy, Mississippi State is an option.

With Kansas State & Iowa State opting not to play in bowls, they're both subject to league fines, sources told @On3sports. NCAA will pick replacements based on APR. Top 5 in order, source told @On3sports, is Rice, Auburn, UCF, Mississippi State & FSUhttps://t.co/oRbPrNx5PJ — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 7, 2025

The Big 12 fines Kansas State and Iowa State $500,000 each for opting out of a bowl. pic.twitter.com/TLQcgkB6a1 — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 7, 2025

In situations like this, at least since 2010, the NCAA selects teams based on APR (academic progress rate). McMurphy reports that the top five choices, based on their APR is: Rice, Auburn, UCF, Mississippi State and Florida State.

And it wouldn't be the first time Mississippi State is selected as one of those teams.

History of five-win teams in bowl games

Since the implementation of using APR to determine which five win teams receive bowl invites, only six teams have ever gone to a bowl with five wins.

2015 Nebraska (def. UCLA in Foster Farms Bowl)

Minnesota (def. Central Michigan in Quick Lane Bowl)

San Jose State (def. Georgia State in Cure Bowl)

2016 Mississippi State (def. Miami (OH) in St. Petersburg Bowl)

North Texas (lost to Army in Heart of Dallas Bowl)

2023 Minnesota (def. Bowling Green in Quick Lane Bowl)

How realistic is this?

Don't start making hotel reservations, but there are probably phone calls and texts being sent to Mississippi State players to be ready, just in case.

Based on McMurphy's reporting, Mississippi State is the fourth choice behind Rice, Auburn and UCF.

Auburn is the middle of a coaching change with South Florida coach Alex Golesh taking over for the fired Hugh Freeze. But Golesh and the Bulls are headed to a bowl game of their own.

Could Auburn realistically accept a bowl invitation?

That would leave Mississippi State needing either Rice or UCF turning down a bowl invitation (which why would they?) or the NCAA picking Mississippi State because of a potential, larger viewing audience.

Should Mississippi State accept a bowl invite?

Absolutely.

There's a lot of positives to going to a bowl game, from monetary to recruiting to rewarding seniors.

Could it be a little more complicated with the defensive coordinator changes and players declaring for the transfer portal? Yes.

But it would be worth it, especially to Mississippi State fans who would like to see Kamario Taylor in action one more time.

