Mississippi State's Zac Selmon weighs in on expanding playoffs
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State athletics director Zac Selmon isn't leaving any doubt where he's weighing in on all of the expansion talk around college football.
Since it involves more money, there will be some Bulldogs fans that applaud that move. Others that want wins are probably not as enthusiastic because it will make a tough schedule even more competitive.
Selmon didn't leave much wiggle room where he's standing on the whole issue.
Among the various proposals are an expanded playoff. The proposed 16-team bracket would include four automatic bids for each of the SEC and Big Ten, according to multiple media reports.
The ACC and Big 12 would get two spots each, while the Group of 6 would get one. There would also be three at-large spots.
There's also talk of adding a ninth SEC opponent to the schedule, making an already tough schedule that much more difficult.
"Exciting competition is exciting competition, and I’ve always been a fan for access, but also for the fan bases, more play-ins," Selmon said. "You look at what the NBA has done and other leagues — having hope, having excitement late in the season — I love the concepts of just having more opportunities and also having some more things on the line."
Don't overlook that increased money, though. With ESPN reportedly talking about adding what could amount to a few million bucks every year. It's a good thing for Mississippi State.
Expanding the current playoff number gives college football 16 teams in the mix and going to more of an NFL-type model everyone seems to favor. So does adding the ninth SEC regular-season game.
Both of those ideas would expand the bottom line.
It will also create a likely change in the conference championship games and don't be surprised to see divisions within the SEC. More money will be the cause of that.
It's not necessarily bad. The Bulldogs will likely be on board with it.
After all, Selmon didn't exactly sound like he's against "more opportunities" these days.
DAWGS FEED: