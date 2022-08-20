Skip to main content

Mississippi State Safety Dylan Lawrence Maintaining Positive Mindset Ahead of 2022 Season

Bulldogs safety Dylan Lawrence has the right attitude going into what could be a big 2022 season for the team.

Mississippi State junior safety Dylan Lawrence hasn't seen a ton of playing time with the Bulldogs, but has had some bright moments when he's gotten onto the field.

A lot of his limitations have come with injury setbacks that happened at a bad time.

"I fractured my ankle my redshirt sophomore year and that right there kind of set me back," Lawrence said. "That was also the COVID year. So being out that year when the new coaches came in... a lot of players got in-game reps, really being out there in the fire for real, and I'm at home rehabbing and doing things like that. So now, it's just been trying to catch up and get some more in-game reps."

Entering his fourth season with the Bulldogs, the safety comes off a year in which he played in 11 games, recording five total tackles (two solo) and one forced fumble, which came in the win over Tennessee State.

The previous season, Lawrence got some time in during the Bulldogs' upset win over the LSU Tigers in the season-opener. He totaled three tackles in that contest.

"We were going shot for shot," Lawrence said. "And going out there and getting to make a couple of plays and just beating them... it was a phenomenal game."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Moving forward, Lawrence's mentality is to make the most of the opportunity that has been placed in front of him. 

"I've been loving every moment of being here at Mississippi State," Lawrence said. "Just being able to be out there with my guys and to watch us all come together and develop. What I'm striving to achieve next is to win with the guys and be on the field more with them."

Lawrence has been working on several aspects of his game throughout the offseason and has seen personal improvement.

"I'd say I've improved coverage-wise. I've always been able to come down and hit somebody, that's never been a problem. But I would say that my coverage skills have gotten as lot better and footwork has gotten a lot better."

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Lawrence as the Bulldogs prepare to open the season against the Memphis Tigers next month, but he's got the right attitude and all of the confidence a player could have in the teammates around him.

"My mentality is just head down, working hard. Taking the coaching and working while keeping my head down, that's how you get there," Lawrence said. "This team is going to be really great. We all look at each other as a brotherhood and we hold everybody accountable because we know what we can accomplish this season and we're striving for that."

USATSI_11993505
Football

Former Mississippi State QB's Effect on the Ground Not Something to be Forgotten About

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_17012727
Football

Mississippi State WRs Must See Improvement With 2022 Season Looming

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_10421623
Football

Former Mississippi State Head Coach Reportedly Headed to ESPN

By Crissy Froyd
unnamed
Football

Mississippi State Quarterback Will Rogers Ranks Highly Among Top 100 College Football Players According to ESPN

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_17155172
Football

Three Opponents That Mississippi State Should Not Look Past Heading into the 2022 Football Season

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_18861439
Football

Former Mississippi State CB Among Highest-Graded Defensive Backs at Start of Preseason

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_13870875
Basketball

Mississippi State Women's Basketball: Former Bulldog Teaira McCowan Leading Dallas Wings into 2022 WNBA Playoffs

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_18717206
Football

Mississippi State WR Strikes Unique NIL Deal

By Crissy Froyd