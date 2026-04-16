Mississippi State Targeting Another Ex-Ole Miss Commit to Strengthen O-Line Class

Mississippi State has already shown it can win back a former Ole Miss commit once this cycle, and the Bulldogs are getting another shot at it with Li’Marcus Jones.

The 2027 offensive tackle was once pledged to the Rebels, but that ship has sailed, and his recruitment is wide open again.

With the way Mississippi State has been working the offensive line board, and how it gained the commitment of Trae Collins, it would not be surprising if the Bulldogs make a real run here.

Jones recently transferred from Callaway High School in Jackson to Brentwood Academy in the Nashville area.

At 6-foot-5 and 285 pounds, he has been on recruiting radars for a long time. He has already taken an official visit to Purdue and will head to Colorado on May 15.

"I had a good time on my official visit to Purdue," Jones told Gene’s Page’s Rion Young. "I enjoyed being able to talk to their coaches and learn more about their program. It is time for me to start going on more official visits. I am going on an official visit to Colorado on May 15. I am excited about getting up there to see their coaches and have a good time with Coach Prime."

Mississippi State is still very much in the picture. Jones has built a strong relationship with offensive line coach Phil Loadholt, and he was recently back in Starkville to spend time with the staff.

"Mississippi State is still in touch with me a lot," Jones said. "Loadholt and I are still in constant contact with each other. He told me that he plans on coming to visit me at home or at school sometime soon. I told him that we need to go out to grab a bite to eat. He is a good coach who stays consistent with recruiting the players that he likes. We are always chopping it up with each other."

There is also the friendship factor. Jones and current Bulldog commit Caleb Unger are close, and the idea of playing together at the next level is something both have talked about.

"I have not decided on a commitment date yet," he said. "There are a lot of opportunities out there for me right now. I want to make sure that I am making the right decision. After I go on my official visits, I will be able to have a better thought on where I want to go play on the next level. I know that Mississippi State is a program who wants me to come and play for them. They are a school that I am interested in, and I know that they are interested in me."

Mississippi State has already flipped one former Rebel commit this cycle. With Jones, they may get the chance to do it again.