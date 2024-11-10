No. 7 Tennessee Tops Mississippi State 33-14, Bulldogs Still Winless in SEC
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Mississippi State wasn’t able to add to the chaos that is the SEC standings on Saturday, but the Bulldogs will have more chances before the season ends.
No. 7 Tennessee secured a 33-14 victory against the visiting Bulldogs, who are still winless in conference games. It wasn’t the worst game of the season from the Bulldogs, who did end covering the 24.5-point spread, but the Volunteers’ lead was never in real danger.
Tennessee jumped out to a 14-0 lead, but Mississippi State closed the gap to 23-14 midway through the third quarter after Johnnie Daniels’ 18-yard touchdown run. But Tennessee responded with a 33-yard touchdown run by Dylan Simpson less than three minutes later.
The only points scored in the fourth quarter was a 38-yard field goal from Tennessee kicker Max Gilbert, his fourth field goal of the game.
Quarterback Michael Van Buren had the worst game of his early career, completing just 10-of-26 passes for 92 yards and an interception. He also had a net total of -9 rushing yards, most of which was a by-product of the four sacks Tennessee’s defense recorded.
Kevin Coleman Jr. was the recipient of half of Van Buren’s completions, leading the Bulldogs with 68 receiving yards.
Mississippi State’s offense found the most success running the ball, gaining 179 yards on the ground. Davon Booth had a team-high 125 yards and Daniels had 63.
Defensively, the Bulldogs gave up 452 total yards to a balanced Tennessee attack. The Volunteers had 212 passing yards and 240 rushing yards and had nearly 10 minutes more time of possession than Mississippi State.
Mississippi State will have next weekend off before concluding its season against No. 24 Missouri and No. 16 Ole Miss in a span of six days.