Taking best guess at what a Mississippi State depth chart would look like

With so many moving parts operating in college football right now, making a depth chart is a tricky task. But we'll take a shot at what one would look like.
Taylor Hodges|
Mississippi State Bulldogs running back Fluff Bothwell (24) celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the first quarter against the Alcorn State Braves at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field.
Mississippi State Bulldogs running back Fluff Bothwell (24) celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the first quarter against the Alcorn State Braves at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. | Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

There are a lot of moving parts for every college football program right now. Even more so for the ones who still have a bowl or playoff game to play.

There’s the game preparations, hiring new coaches and personnel, retaining players, scouting the transfer portal and probably some other things we don’t even think about.

All of that, especially the player movement pieces, makes for a blurry view of the future for most teams. It makes things like making depth charts a harder-than-you-would-think task.

Mississippi State is a good example of that. Ahead of its Duke’s Mayo Bowl game against Wake Forest on Friday, the Bulldogs released their regular game notes with one exception.

There was no depth chart.

It’s not a big deal considering the Bulldogs’ depth chart rarely changed throughout the season. Kelley Jones was always listed as a co-starter at cornerback, for example.

A depth chart also wouldn’t tell us much we don’t already know in regards to what players are planning to enter the transfer portal. Additionally, Mississippi State is reportedly working to change some players’ plans.

There’s too many questions and unknowns for Mississippi State to put out an official depth chart. But we have no qualms about making an unofficial depth chart.

Below is the last depth chart Mississippi State released ahead of the Egg Bowl more than a month ago. We’ve gone through and removed the players known to be planning to enter the transfer portal or have been confirmed to be away from the team.

Is it going to be perfectly accurate? No, but this should give fans an idea of who to expect on the field Friday against Wake Forest.

One thing to note is most of the players who have announced they'll enter the transfer portal weren't starters and only a handful had been listed on the depth chart.

The hardest hit position on the depth chart is at wide receiver where all of the players listed behind Brenen Thompson are entering the portal. But there are plenty of players to fill in the gaps.

One final note, quarterback Luke Kromenhoek is planning to enter the transfer portal, but Jeff Lebby confirmed he would be with the Bulldogs for this week's bowl game. So, he's included below.

Mississippi State Unofficial Depth Chart: Bowl Game

Offense

Quarterback

Kamario Taylor
Luke Kromenhoek

Running Back

Davon Booth or Fluff Bothwell
Xavier Gayten

Wide Receiver

Brenen Thompson

Wide Receiver

Ayden Williams or Sanfrisco Magee

Slot Receiver

Anthony Evans III
Ricky Johnson

Tight End

Seydou Traore
Sam West

Left Tackle

Jayvin Q. James

Left Guard

Jacoby Jackson or Luke Work

Center

Canon Boone
Koby Keenum

Right Guard

Zack Owens or Trevor Mayberry

Right Tackle

Albert Reese IV
Jakheem Shumpert-Perkins

Defense

Defensive Tackle

Kedrick Bingley-Jones
DJ Reed or Ray Thomas

Nose Tackle

Jaray Bledsoe
Kalvin Dinkins or Jamil Burroughs

Defensive End

Deonte Anderson or Trevion Williams or Red Hibbler

Jack

Branden Jenning or Malick Sylla
Nevaeh Sanders

Mike

Nic Mitchell
Jalen Smith or Fatt Forest

Dime

Zakari Tillman or Derion Gullette
Tyler Lockhart

Sam

Isaac Smith

Cornerback

Kelley Jones or Jayven Williams
Elijah Cannon or Kyle Johnson

Cornerback

Jett Jefferson or DeAgo Brumfield

Safety

Brylan Lanier or Jahron Manning
Tanner Johnson

Safety

Hunter Washington or Jahron Manning
Cyrus Reyes

Specialists

Punter

Ethan Pulliam or Nathan Tiyce

Kicker

Kyle Ferrie

Long Snapper

Ethan Myers
Kallen Cosper

Punt Returner

Brenen Thompson or Anthony Evans III

Kick Returner

Davon Booth
Brenen Thompson or Anthony Evans III

Published
Taylor Hodges
TAYLOR HODGES

Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas, but he was taken to Razorback pep rallies at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth before he could walk. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.

