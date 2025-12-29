Taking best guess at what a Mississippi State depth chart would look like

There are a lot of moving parts for every college football program right now. Even more so for the ones who still have a bowl or playoff game to play.

There’s the game preparations, hiring new coaches and personnel, retaining players, scouting the transfer portal and probably some other things we don’t even think about.

All of that, especially the player movement pieces, makes for a blurry view of the future for most teams. It makes things like making depth charts a harder-than-you-would-think task.

Mississippi State is a good example of that. Ahead of its Duke’s Mayo Bowl game against Wake Forest on Friday, the Bulldogs released their regular game notes with one exception.

There was no depth chart.

It’s not a big deal considering the Bulldogs’ depth chart rarely changed throughout the season. Kelley Jones was always listed as a co-starter at cornerback, for example.

A depth chart also wouldn’t tell us much we don’t already know in regards to what players are planning to enter the transfer portal. Additionally, Mississippi State is reportedly working to change some players’ plans.

There’s too many questions and unknowns for Mississippi State to put out an official depth chart. But we have no qualms about making an unofficial depth chart.

Below is the last depth chart Mississippi State released ahead of the Egg Bowl more than a month ago. We’ve gone through and removed the players known to be planning to enter the transfer portal or have been confirmed to be away from the team.

Is it going to be perfectly accurate? No, but this should give fans an idea of who to expect on the field Friday against Wake Forest.

One thing to note is most of the players who have announced they'll enter the transfer portal weren't starters and only a handful had been listed on the depth chart.

The hardest hit position on the depth chart is at wide receiver where all of the players listed behind Brenen Thompson are entering the portal. But there are plenty of players to fill in the gaps.

One final note, quarterback Luke Kromenhoek is planning to enter the transfer portal, but Jeff Lebby confirmed he would be with the Bulldogs for this week's bowl game. So, he's included below.

Mississippi State Unofficial Depth Chart: Bowl Game

Offense

Quarterback Kamario Taylor

Luke Kromenhoek

Running Back Davon Booth or Fluff Bothwell

Xavier Gayten

Wide Receiver Brenen Thompson

Wide Receiver Ayden Williams or Sanfrisco Magee

Slot Receiver Anthony Evans III

Ricky Johnson

Tight End Seydou Traore

Sam West

Left Tackle Jayvin Q. James

Left Guard Jacoby Jackson or Luke Work

Center Canon Boone

Koby Keenum

Right Guard Zack Owens or Trevor Mayberry

Right Tackle Albert Reese IV

Jakheem Shumpert-Perkins

Defense

Defensive Tackle Kedrick Bingley-Jones

DJ Reed or Ray Thomas

Nose Tackle Jaray Bledsoe

Kalvin Dinkins or Jamil Burroughs

Defensive End Deonte Anderson or Trevion Williams or Red Hibbler

Jack Branden Jenning or Malick Sylla

Nevaeh Sanders

Mike Nic Mitchell

Jalen Smith or Fatt Forest

Dime Zakari Tillman or Derion Gullette

Tyler Lockhart

Sam Isaac Smith

Cornerback Kelley Jones or Jayven Williams

Elijah Cannon or Kyle Johnson

Cornerback Jett Jefferson or DeAgo Brumfield

Safety Brylan Lanier or Jahron Manning

Tanner Johnson

Safety Hunter Washington or Jahron Manning

Cyrus Reyes

Specialists

Punter Ethan Pulliam or Nathan Tiyce

Kicker Kyle Ferrie

Long Snapper Ethan Myers

Kallen Cosper

Punt Returner Brenen Thompson or Anthony Evans III

Kick Returner Davon Booth

Brenen Thompson or Anthony Evans III

