Taking best guess at what a Mississippi State depth chart would look like
In this story:
There are a lot of moving parts for every college football program right now. Even more so for the ones who still have a bowl or playoff game to play.
There’s the game preparations, hiring new coaches and personnel, retaining players, scouting the transfer portal and probably some other things we don’t even think about.
All of that, especially the player movement pieces, makes for a blurry view of the future for most teams. It makes things like making depth charts a harder-than-you-would-think task.
Mississippi State is a good example of that. Ahead of its Duke’s Mayo Bowl game against Wake Forest on Friday, the Bulldogs released their regular game notes with one exception.
There was no depth chart.
It’s not a big deal considering the Bulldogs’ depth chart rarely changed throughout the season. Kelley Jones was always listed as a co-starter at cornerback, for example.
A depth chart also wouldn’t tell us much we don’t already know in regards to what players are planning to enter the transfer portal. Additionally, Mississippi State is reportedly working to change some players’ plans.
There’s too many questions and unknowns for Mississippi State to put out an official depth chart. But we have no qualms about making an unofficial depth chart.
Below is the last depth chart Mississippi State released ahead of the Egg Bowl more than a month ago. We’ve gone through and removed the players known to be planning to enter the transfer portal or have been confirmed to be away from the team.
Is it going to be perfectly accurate? No, but this should give fans an idea of who to expect on the field Friday against Wake Forest.
One thing to note is most of the players who have announced they'll enter the transfer portal weren't starters and only a handful had been listed on the depth chart.
The hardest hit position on the depth chart is at wide receiver where all of the players listed behind Brenen Thompson are entering the portal. But there are plenty of players to fill in the gaps.
One final note, quarterback Luke Kromenhoek is planning to enter the transfer portal, but Jeff Lebby confirmed he would be with the Bulldogs for this week's bowl game. So, he's included below.
Mississippi State Unofficial Depth Chart: Bowl Game
Offense
Quarterback
Kamario Taylor
Luke Kromenhoek
Running Back
Davon Booth or Fluff Bothwell
Xavier Gayten
Wide Receiver
Brenen Thompson
Wide Receiver
Ayden Williams or Sanfrisco Magee
Slot Receiver
Anthony Evans III
Ricky Johnson
Tight End
Seydou Traore
Sam West
Left Tackle
Jayvin Q. James
Left Guard
Jacoby Jackson or Luke Work
Center
Canon Boone
Koby Keenum
Right Guard
Zack Owens or Trevor Mayberry
Right Tackle
Albert Reese IV
Jakheem Shumpert-Perkins
Defense
Defensive Tackle
Kedrick Bingley-Jones
DJ Reed or Ray Thomas
Nose Tackle
Jaray Bledsoe
Kalvin Dinkins or Jamil Burroughs
Defensive End
Deonte Anderson or Trevion Williams or Red Hibbler
Jack
Branden Jenning or Malick Sylla
Nevaeh Sanders
Mike
Nic Mitchell
Jalen Smith or Fatt Forest
Dime
Zakari Tillman or Derion Gullette
Tyler Lockhart
Sam
Isaac Smith
Cornerback
Kelley Jones or Jayven Williams
Elijah Cannon or Kyle Johnson
Cornerback
Jett Jefferson or DeAgo Brumfield
Safety
Brylan Lanier or Jahron Manning
Tanner Johnson
Safety
Hunter Washington or Jahron Manning
Cyrus Reyes
Specialists
Punter
Ethan Pulliam or Nathan Tiyce
Kicker
Kyle Ferrie
Long Snapper
Ethan Myers
Kallen Cosper
Punt Returner
Brenen Thompson or Anthony Evans III
Kick Returner
Davon Booth
Brenen Thompson or Anthony Evans III
DAWG FEED:
Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas, but he was taken to Razorback pep rallies at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth before he could walk. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.