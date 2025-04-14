5 Transfer Portal Players Who Could Be Instant Fits at Mississippi State
Mississippi State Football Transfer Portal
Let's have some fun. Let's go shopping.
This is total speculation, because that’s where we’re at this time of year with the transfer portal opening up on Wednesday.
Rumors are flying around, everyone is guessing and projecting based on the tiniest sliver of news and discussion, so let’s lean into it.
Mississippi State needs a few players through the transfer portal. It’ll probably lose a player here or there, but at this point, it’s not likely to see a mass exodus of parts.
The goal is to add on, build depth, and bring in a few more options to what appears to be an already decent-looking roster.
So again, there’s no hard news from someone’s Uncle Leo about his nephew’s whims, or deep “we saw him wearing a Bulldog hat!” insight. These are players from the transfer portal who would fit in nicely - but there’s zero indication as of right now that any of them are in the mix for MSU.
These are five players Mississippi State should at least target.
Davon Mitchell, Tight End
The former superstar recruit for Oklahoma would be a wonderful get for Jeff Lebby. The Bulldogs need depth at the position, and the 6-4, 275-pound Mitchell would be the exact prospect who could blow up in this attack once the talent kicks in. He didn’t see the field last year, but all of his eligibility is intact.
Dontae Pollard, Cornerback
The Bulldogs need more defensive parts, and while the starters in the secondary should be set, Pollard would be a decent reserve option who could step in and work in different packages. The 5-10, 185-pounder started at Akron before going to Samford. He made 50 tackles with 3.5 sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss, and broke up two passes last season.
Jack Hasz, Guard/Center
The Bulldogs need more options for the offensive front. The versatile 6-4, 295-pound blocker from UNLV would be just the right option to work somewhere in the inside. He’ll want to start, but the Nebraska native would be a perfect priority as a part of the rotation at guard or possibly center.
Connor Meadows, Guard
We’re looking for depth here. Meadows started out at Tennessee, transferred to Tennessee State, and now he’s looking to leave with head coach Eddie George going to Bowling Green. Meadows is 6-4, 300 pounds, and would be brought in as a swing backup option inside.
Deven Wright, Edge Rusher
There’s shot-for-the-stars upside here with the Mississippi native. The 6-5, 215-pounder started out at Boise State in a limited role, came up with three sacks in 2023 for Texas State, and missed most of last season. But he's quick and verstaile.