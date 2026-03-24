Mississippi State Trending with 4-Star DL, Track Standout

Some recruits hit the spring with a full slate of campus visits. Azhan Bacote is spending his spring throwing a shot put.

That is the reality right now for the 2027 defensive lineman from Cornerstone Christian, who is juggling track meets, football training, and a growing list of college suitors. The visits will come, but not until the track season winds down.

That delay includes his official visit to Mississippi State, which is already locked in for June 12-14. It is the middle stop in a three‑visit stretch that also features Iowa State on June 19-21 and UNLV on June 5-7. And based on how Bacote talked to Maroon and White Daily's Paul Jones about Mississippi State, the Bulldogs are sitting in a pretty comfortable spot heading into the summer.

“Oh, Mississippi State man, I love them,” Bacote said. “Mississippi State is showing a lot of hospitality. Coach Ty Warren is a great coach and is a very cool guy. He has passed down a lot of knowledge to me so far. As a coach, I can’t wait to see what he will do.”

That relationship with Warren is clearly carrying weight. Bacote picked up his Bulldog offer a few weeks ago, and the early connection has stuck. But as is always the case with a rising junior who just posted 20 tackles for loss and 12 sacks, Mississippi State is not the only program circling.

Bacote has already lined up those three official visits and expects more to follow.

“I will most definitely set up more and I have a lot of schools trying to set up dates,” he said.

Bacote also has a working list of programs that have his attention right now, and Mississippi State is joined by Vanderbilt, Cincinnati, Iowa State, and Wake Forest.

He is also on track to graduate early, which usually speeds up the recruiting timeline. Bacote is not rushing anything, though.

“I don’t know when I am deciding,” he said. “I am graduating early so I will probably make my decision during the season or right when the season ends.”

Texas Class of 2027 Recruiting Stock Risers📈 pic.twitter.com/4Pz1u4KRXh — RallyPreps (@RallyPreps) March 17, 2026

For now, the focus stays on track meets, shot put throws, and staying in shape.

The real movement in his recruitment will come this summer, and Mississippi State will get its shot once Bacote finally steps on campus.

The Bulldogs are in a good place today, but the race is far from over.