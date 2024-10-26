Turnovers and Missed Opportunities Cost Mississippi State in Loss to Arkansas
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State’s against Arkansas on Saturday may have been sealed on just the second play of the game.
Arkansas’ Landon Jackson strip sacked Bulldogs’ quarterback Michael Van Buren, giving the Razorbacks possession at the 29-yard line. Three plays later, Razorbacks’ quarterback Taylen Green scored the first of his six touchdowns en route to a 58-25 win for Arkansas.
Despite recording their seventh-straight loss, the Bulldogs continued to show improvement on the field.
Mississippi State’s offense gained more than 470 yards of total offense, its defense didn’t allow Arkansas to convert any third downs into first downs and the team had just four penalties.
However, the offense got off to a slow start and Mississippi State found itself trailing Arkansas 41-10 at one point in the second half. The Bulldogs’ first four drives resulted in no points and included a missed field goal and two failed fourth down conversion.
The missed opportunities continued in the second half, with more failed fourth down conversions and a fumble at Arkansas’ one-yard line.
Despite Mississippi State’s shortcomings, the Bulldogs and Razorbacks combined for 1,144 total yards.
Van Buren, playing without freshman receiver Mario Craver Jr., completed 22-of-30 passes for 309 yards two touchdowns and two interceptions.
Davon Booth led the Bulldogs’ rushing attack with 93 yards on 17 carries. He also scored the first touchdown of the game for Mississippi State on a 54-yard catch-and-run in the first quarter that tied the game 7-7.
The Bulldogs managed to close the game with Arkansas to 16 points late in the third quarter, but couldn’t stop the Razorbacks’ offense that cored 17 unanswered points in the fourth quarter.