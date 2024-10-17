5 Key Stats to Know About No. 14 Texas A&M Before Showdown with Mississippi State
No. 14 Texas A&M will make its way to Starkville this week for this season’s battle of maroon and white teams.
Last season’s game in College Station is remembered more for what happened in the days after the game (both schools fired its coach) than the game itself (Texas A&M won 51-10).
A lot has changed for both the Aggies and Bulldogs. Here are five key stats to know about Texas A&M ahead of Saturday’s game on SEC Network.
5
That’s how many games in a row Texas A&M has won since its season-opening loss at home to Notre Dame, 23-13. It was also the largest crowd at Kyle Field this season with more than 100,000 people in attendance.
7
That’s how many sacks Texas A&M’s offensive line has allowed this season. That’s good enough to rank second in the SEC and ninth nationally. The offensive line has also only allowed 20 tackles for a loss and is a major reason why the next stat is important.
232.2
That’s how many rushing yards the Aggies are averaging per game. That average puts them at No. 9 in the nation. LeVeon Moss leads the ground attack with 609 rushing yards and six touchdowns this season. Amaria Daniels also has 245 yards and four touchdowns and Marcel Reed has 226 yards and two touchdowns.
31
That’s how many points the Aggies won by against then-No. 9 Missouri two weeks ago. It the was the first of three major upsets that Saturday and made a lot of people reevaluate their opinion about the Aggies and their chances of making the College Football Playoff.
114.5
That’s the average number of yards opposing offenses are gaining on the ground against Texas A&M. The Aggies’ defense has been especially stout the past four games with no opponents gaining more than 100 yards and Missouri had just 68 in its first loss.