Mississippi State Falls Short in Upset Attempt Against No. 1 Texas
AUSTIN, Texas – Mississippi State football had the recipe card for a huge upset victory and followed it to near-perfection and pull off the biggest win in program’s history.
It’s a recipe Gordon Ramsay himself would struggle to follow and the Bulldogs came up a few ingredients short, falling 35-13 to No. 1 Texas.
Mississippi State had near-perfect start in its bid for an upset win. The Bulldogs forced two turnovers (double the amount they’ve had all season) and two punts, avoided penalties and won the time of possession battle. And, although it happened midway through the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs became the second team this season to score a touchdown against the Longhorns.
Freshman Michael Van Buren avoided a blitz from Texas linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. and ran 12 yards for a touchdown that accounted for the game's final score.
The Bulldogs opened the game with a 13-play drive that lasted just over seven minutes but failed to score any points. Quarterback Arch Manning led the Longhorns easily down the field on their first drive, covering 72 yards in five plays and less than two minutes.
Mississippi State’s offense only turned the ball over once in the first half, on a failed fourth-and-long attempt on the first drive of the game. However, the offense failed to score any points off of two fumbles.
But for a team that lost to a MAC school two weeks ago, an eight-point deficit at halftime against the No. 1 team in the nation with a true freshman starting his first collegiate game, it was a great first 30 minutes of play.
Lady luck stayed on the Bulldogs’ sideline to start the second half. After both sides traded fumbles to start the second half, Texas kicked a field goal to go up 17-6, but an offsides penalty led to Texas coach Steve Sarkisian to take the three points off the scoreboard and try to convert the fourth-and three.
The gamble didn’t work. Manning’s pass fell incomplete, and the Longhorns turned the ball over on downs for the second time.
Eventually, though, the Longhorns talent overcame Lady Luck and pulled away from Mississippi State late in the fourth quarter to secure the 35-13 win.