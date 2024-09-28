Can Mississippi State Replicate Kentucky’s Upset Recipe Against No. 1 Texas?
Mississippi State football faces a Goliath in No. 1 Texas that would give David pause for concern. But when Saturday’s game in Austin, Texas kicks off, the Bulldogs will have gotten a reminder that anything can happen.
Unranked Kentucky went into Oxford, Miss. on Saturday morning and shocked the No. 6 Rebels 20-17 with Ole Miss missing a game-tying 49-yard field goal to its fate.
So, how did the Wildcats pull of the upset victory and could Mississippi replicate that recipe against the Longhorns?
Kentucky followed the most common recipe for an upset win. Keep the game close, win the turnover battle, have fewer penalties and have more time of possession than the other team.
Ole Miss led 7-3 after the first quarter, but Kentucky led 10-7 at halftime. That’s keeping the game close.
The Rebels has one turnover and Kentucky had none. The Rebels had eight penalties for 53 yards and Kentucky had three for 30 yards.
And Kentucky was 12 seconds shy of a 40-minute time of possession, keeping the nation’s highest scoring offense off the field for all but 20 minutes of the game.
OIe Miss losing will have a wave of consequences that’ll trickle down to every level of the SEC, but that’ll be covered later.
Can Mississippi State follow Kentucky’s upset recipe?
Technically speaking, yes, the Bulldogs could. Is it realistic, though? No.
Kentucky is a better team that nearly beat No. 2 Georgia two weeks ago and its only other loss was to South Carolina. The Wildcats had shown an ability to, at the very least, stay close to better teams. The Bulldogs haven’t.