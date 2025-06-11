More Mississippi State football game times, windows announced for 2025 season
The Bulldogs have two more game times officially set and the rest of their SEC games have been assigned a game window.
Mississippi State fans making plans to attend any football games this season now have more information to use to make their plans.
The SEC on Wednesday announced additional kickoff times and television windows for SEC-controlled games during a special SEC Now: Inside the 2025 Schedule TV program.
Mississippi State’s Sept. 20 game against Northern Illinois will kickoff at 3:15 p.m. and will be televised on the SEC Network. The Bulldogs also learned the kickoff time for its game next season against the SEC’s other Bulldogs (Georgia). That Nov. 8 game will kickoff at 11 a.m. on either ABC or ESPN.
The remaining games have had their game time windows announced. Here’s a breakdown the different game time windows:
- Early: Game will have a start time between 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. (CT)
- Afternoon: Game will have a start time between 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. (CT)
- Night: Game will have a start time between 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. (CT)
- Flex: Game will have a start time between either 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. (CT) or 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. (CT)
Afternoon Window Games
- October 18 at Florida
- November 1 at Arkansas
Night Window Games
- October 4 at Texas A&M
- November 15 at Missouri
Flex Window Games
- September 27 vs. Tennessee
- October 25 vs. Texas
2025 Mississippi State Bulldogs Football Schedule
- August 30 at Southern Miss, 11 a.m., ESPN
- September 6 vs. Arizona State, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2
- September 13 vs. Alcorn State, 5 p.m., ESPN+
- September 20 vs. Northern Illinois, 3:15 p.m., SEC Network
- September 27 vs. Tennessee, Flex, TBD
- October 4 at Texas A&M, Night, TBD
- October 18 at Florida, Afternoon, TBD
- October 25 vs. Texas, Flex, TBD
- November 1 at Arkansas, Afternoon, TBD
- November 8 at Georgia, 11 a.m., ABC or ESPN
- November 15 at Missouri, Night, TBD
- November 28 vs. Ole Miss, 11 a.m., ABC or ESPN
