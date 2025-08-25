Not really any surprises in Mississippi State's depth chart before opener
STARKVILLE, Miss. — If you were waiting on some sort of surprise with Mississippi State's depth chart ahead of the opener, there weren't any big headlines Monday.
The Bulldogs released their Week 1 depth chart Monday ahead of the season opener against Southern Miss, offering the first official look at roster decisions under second-year coach Jeff Lebby.
The Bulldogs, who finished 2-10 in Lebby’s debut season, have undergone sweeping changes on the field and the sideline.
Mississippi State added Phil Loadholt from Colorado to coach the offensive line and hired Vincent Dancy to work with linebackers and defensive ends.
Veteran defensive coaches Mike MacIntyre and Paul Rhoads also joined the staff as analysts under defensive coordinator Coleman Hutzler.
Blake Shapen, a transfer from Baylor, is listed as the starting quarterback. Freshman Luke Kromenhoek and junior college transfer Kamario Taylor are behind him. At running back, Davon Booth and Ja’Kobi “Fluff” Bothwell are listed as co-starters.
Competition remains unsettled at multiple offensive line spots. Albert Reese IV and freshman Jimothy Lewis Jr. are both listed at left tackle, while Canon Boone and Brennan Smith are options at center.
The Bulldogs also reshaped their defensive front through the transfer portal. Additions include Will Whitson from Liberty, Jaray Bledsoe from Texas and Jamil Burroughs from UAB. Holdovers like Donterry Russell and Trevion Williams are listed as key contributors.
Mississippi State’s secondary features Jahron Manning at one corner spot and Kelley Jones at safety. Transfers Raishein Thomas and Jy’Kevious Hibbler are among those providing depth.
Southern Miss, which also enters 2025 under a new coach, Charles Huff, added more than 20 transfers in the offseason. Quarterback Braylon Braxton, who previously played at Tulsa, is expected to start.
The matchup marks the first meeting between the in-state programs since 2019, when Mississippi State won 38-15 in Starkville. Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday in Hattiesburg, Miss., at 11 a.m. on ESPN.
Offensive backfield:
Quarterback — Blake Shapen, Luke Kromenhoek, or Kamario Taylor
Running back — Davon Booth or Fluff Bothwell, Johnnie Daniels
Offensive line:
Left Tackle — Albert Reese, Jimothy Lewis Jr.
Left Guard — Jacoby Jackson or Luke Work
Center — Canon Boone or Brennan Smith, Koby Keenum
Right guard — Zack Owens or Trevor Mayberry
Right tackle — Blake Steen, Jakheem Shumpert
Receivers:
Slot — Anthony Evans, Ricky Johnson
WR — Brenen Thompson, Markus Allen, Jaron Glover, or Cam Thompson
WR — Jordan Mosley, Ayden Williams, and Sanfrisco Magee
Tight end — Seydou Traore or Cameron Ball, Max Reese, or Sam West
Defensive line:
DT — Kedrick Bingley-Jones, or DJ Reed, Ashun Shepphard
DT — Jaray Bledsoe or Kalvin Dinkins, Jamil Burroughs
DE — Deonte Anderson or Will Whitson, Trevion Williams or Red Hibbler, or Joseph Head
Linebackers:
Jack — Branden Jennings or Malick Sylla, Nevaeh Sanders or LaKendrick James
Mike — Nic Mitchell or Jalen Smith, Fatt Forrest
Dime — Zakari Tillman or Derion Gullette, Tyler Lockhart or Montrell Chapman
Sam — Isaac Smith, Tyler Woodard, or Tony Mitchell
Safeties:
S — Brylan Lanier or Jahron Manning, Tanner Johnson
S — Hunter Washington or Jahron Manning, Cyrus Reyes or Stonka Burnside
Cornerbacks:
CB — Kelley Jones or Jayven Williams, Elijah Cannon or Kyle Johnson
CB — Jett Jefferson or DeAgo Brumfield, Dwight Lewis
Specialist:
P — Ethan Pulliam or Nathan Tiyce
K — Kyle Ferrie, Marlon Hauck
LS — Ethan Myers, Kallen Cosper
PR — Brenen Thompson or Anthony Evans
KR — Davon Booth, Brenen Thompson, or Anthony Evans