Takeaways from Mississippi State's first official depth chart of 2025
A whole lot of questions were answered Monday morning, even before coach Jeff Lebby and his players held their first game week press conference.
Mississippi State released its first depth chart of the season. There were no major surprises. Yes, there were a couple of things that I wasn’t expecting but we all knew that would happen.
It should also be noted that Southern Miss did not include a depth chart in its game notes for this week. But did have a section explaining where the 70 new Golden Eagles came to Hattiesburg.
That’s a strategic decision and won’t make Mississippi State’s job any easier.
The Bulldogs’ depth chart isn’t much clearer. Only three positions, all on offense, have at least “-OR-“ designation and eight defensive starters have the designation.
Of the four clear defensive starters three are returning players, Kedrick Bingley-Jones, Nic Mitchell and Isaac Smith. The new Bulldog is former Texas defensive tackle Jaray Bledsoe.
So, while we can see a Mississippi State depth chart, it’s not much more helpful than Southern Miss not releasing one. But we did learn some things.
Here are a few of my takeaways:
Offensive Line
Three of the five positions have two players listed as starters and are three interior positions (center and both guard spots).
Albert Reese IV will start at left tackle, which was something I wasn’t expecting. He does have experience at nearly every position on the line. I just expected him to be at one of the guard spots.
Lebby, however, did say there’d be a rotation at that spot.
“We’re going to rotate at that position,” he said. “Multiple guys will play there, and a couple will play different positions in the same game. They’re experienced enough to handle it. We’re still working daily to make sure the right guys are in the right spots. That’s our job as coaches. As we get closer, we’ll dial in the exact rotation for Saturday.”
That’ll be interesting to see Saturday when the Bulldogs take on Southern Miss. I imagine it’ll be a different lineup along the line each series until, maybe, they find one that works. Now, it’d be very interesting if Mississippi State rotated offensive linemen during drives like defensive lineman do.
One thing that should make most Bulldog fans smile is the pair of 6-foot-6, 340-pound lineman on the right side. This team really is a lot bigger.
Star is now Sam
Probably doesn’t mean much, but the position Smith held last year was called “Star” and now it is listed as “Sam.”
Most Defensive Starters are Returning Players
Only Bledsoe at nose tackle and Jett Jefferson at cornerback are starters that weren’t on the 2024 Mississippi State team. However, most of the defensive positions have two players listed as starters (or at least with the “or” designation).
Jefferson being listed ahead of DeAgo Brumfield was maybe the biggest surprise. Also, Jahron Manning, the highly-touted Old Dominion transfer is listed as the immediate backup at both safety positions.