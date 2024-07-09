Opinion: Does Mississippi State Football Need Higher Expectations in the New SEC?
STARKVILLE, Miss. — In the past few years, college football has seen over a lifetime's worth of change, from rampant conference realignment to the wild west of the transfer portal and the addition of NIL. It is a new age in athletics, and if someone is slow to the punch and not forward-thinking, he or she will quickly get left behind.
For example, Oregon State and Washington State. Both programs were staples of the Pac-12, but now they're the only two schools left standing in what's no longer a power conference. It's a harsh way of approaching things and does not seem fair, but it's almost impossible to imagine either program elevating itself now without joining a power conference.
The most prestigious league in the country, the Southeastern Conference, is adding two storied programs to its ranks in 2024, Texas and Oklahoma. The league has been staunch for some time, but adding another pair of powerhouses should open everyone's eyes to what's at stake.
College football used to have a regional approach but is now primarily about money and the value a team brings to its respective conference. That leads to big TV contracts, big-name coaches, better recruits ... everything.
Mississippi State is a charter member of the SEC and is located in the Deep South. The thought of the Bulldogs being dismissed from the conference or even leaving the SEC is absurd and likely will never happen. However, the standards surrounding the football program need to be elevated
Although State is not a frontrunner in football name and prestige, it doesn't mean that the program should be okay with mediocrity. Accepting average results will lead to fan apathy and fewer donations to NIL, which leads to getting passed by everyone else in the conference, including the other school in the state.
Now more than ever, college football is an arms race, whether it be practice facilities, stadium upgrades, or NIL. It's hard to make up the ground in the highly competitive SEC, and while unlikely, keeping up with the times assures you will always have a spot in the premier conference.
The good news for State fans is that athletic director Zac Selmon showed this past fall that he will swiftly take action if football expectations are not being met. It was his decision, albeit controversial to some, to fire first-year head coach Zach Arnett just ten games into his tenure. While it received some backlash, it was undoubtedly the right call.
An athletic department can ill afford to drag its feet because fans must remain engaged in the product. Otherwise, half-empty stadiums will be the image seen on national TV. A program must always look to elevate and innovate instead of simply accepting a spot in the bottom third of the conference—even if it is in the SEC.
It is a new age of college football, with some good and some bad, but regardless of personal feelings, sitting on one’s hands will only lead to negatives.