Opinion: The 2024 Season Must set a Foundation for Mississippi State Football
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Optimism is a strange word with the Mississippi State football program. The Bulldogs can find it, and quickly lose it, but enjoying some at a sustained level has been a continual struggle for as long as anyone can remember.
There's always some with a new head coach, but Mississippi State fans have become way-too-familiar with that feeling. This time, the new era begins with Jeff Lebby, but he'll have some extra pressure heading into his inaugural season as the fifth head coach of the Bulldogs since 2017. That's on top of MSU not being a perennial contender in the Southeastern Conference, celebrating only moments of excellence, with numerous seasons of frustration.
It'll be like swimming upstream while trying to lay a solid foundation for the future.
The Bulldogs were dominant in the mid to late 90s under head coach Jackie Sherrill. The former Texas A&M head coach spent 13 seasons in Starkville, turned the program around, and had his best run from 1997-2000.
State had a 33-15 record during that time and the only SEC Western Division championship in Mississippi history in 1998. However, the good times did not last as Sherrill left after a 2-10 season in 2003.
Following his departure, MSU suffered through some up and down times, as the Bulldogs only made one bowl between 2003 and 2009. The program was in flux, and the glory days were over, but Mississippi State scored with the next hire.
Dan Mullen would take the head coaching job in Starkville following the 2008 season, when he won a national title as the offensive coordinator in Florida. He worked under the legendary Urban Meyer and seemed poised to be a successful head coach, and he was.
After a 5-7 season in 2009, the Bulldogs would not miss the postseason again under Mullen, and were never last in the SEC West despite being regularly picked to finish there. He had a 69-46 record in Starkville, including a magical run with quarterback Dak Prescott to a No. 1 ranking in 2014.
The Bulldogs appeared to be on the verge of another standout season, with veterans Nick Fitzgerald, Jeffrey Simmons, Montez Sweat, and Jonathan Abram all getting ready for their final fall in Starkville, however, Mullen left to be head coach at Florida after an 8-4 record in 2017.
Since then, the program has never quite found its footing, whether because of coaching failures or tragedies. Joe Moorhead took over for Mullen and led a stacked Bulldog roster to an 8-4 season and followed it up with a 6-7 season. After off-the-field issues developed, the former Penn State offensive coordinator was fired.
Former MSU athletic director John Cohen hired veteran coach Mike Leach after Moorehead. The Pirate was successful at every stop he made, including in similar situations at Texas Tech and Washington State. He limped to a 4-7 record during his first season in the Southeastern Conference, including a bowl win over Toledo. He also had a young core of players, and they improved in 2021, finishing 7-6.
In 2022, the Bulldogs broke through under Leach, going 8-4 and winning the Egg Bowl. All appeared well for State; as the Bulldogs were heading to a Florida bowl and were set to have a significant portion of its starters returning for the next season.
However, Leach tragically passed away weeks after the Egg Bowl, leaving the Bulldogs in a daunting situation. The roster was talented and full of experience, yet with no athletic director in place at the time defensive coordinator Zach Arnett was named the next head coach.
He lasted just 10 games. The Bulldogs finished 5-7 and didn't play in a bowl for the first time since 2009.
After cutting his losses, literally, new athletic director Zac Selmon is hoping the program has bottomed out and can start moving again in an upward trajectory. That he was able to lure Lebby away from Oklahoma speaks to the potential of this program. We know the Bulldogs can contend, and with the right coach this program can be a solid one year in and year out, with a chance to make serious noise with a veteran roster.
Lebby has a chance to steady the ship in Starkville, where stability has been forsaken of late — especially in the shadow of Nick Saban and Lane Kiffin. In year one for the first-time head coach, success may not translate to more wins due to the demanding schedule and a bevy of new players working with the revamped staff. But improvement must be apparent.
If it is, Lebby might be able to improve the national perception of Mississippi State football faster than anyone expects.