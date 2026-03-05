Mississippi State Getting Another Visit From 2027 QB Before Decision

Blake Roskopf is trying to keep things simple this spring. He’s healthy again, he’s back to training, and he’s hoping to have his college decision wrapped up by the end of March. That timeline puts a little extra weight on every visit he takes this month — which is why Mississippi State getting him back to Starkville before he makes that call matters.

Roskopf’s junior season at Desert Edge ended early, but the numbers still speak loudly: 2,815 passing yards, 37 touchdowns, eight interceptions, plus two more scores on the ground. Rivals has him as the No. 8 quarterback in the 2027 class, and at 6‑foot‑5 and 235 pounds, he looks the part.

“Last season went pretty good until it got cut short there at the end,” he said to Maroon and White Daily. “We lost in the quarterfinals game by three and I could not play that game due to a minor injury. But I am good now.”

Now that he’s fully cleared, Roskopf is focused on getting more comfortable in his offense and sharpening everything before his senior year.

“I want to get a lot better at everything because last year was my first year of running the offense,” he said. “So it is about learning the process more and learning that stuff more.”

Recruiting-wise, he’s already been on the road. He visited Mississippi State and Oklahoma State before the dead period and has a busy March ahead with trips to Washington, UCLA, North Carolina, and potentially Stanford, Oregon, and Arkansas. And importantly for the Bulldogs, he’s coming back to Mississippi State this spring.

That January visit to Starkville left an impression.

“What stood out is that everyone around town and in the facility were very welcoming,” Roskopf said. “It just seems like a comfortable place to be.”

He also connected with Jeff Lebby and Kevin Johns.

“Coach Lebby and Coach Johns are really cool and I like them a lot,” he said. “They were telling me my timeline was to get on the field. They went over the offense to see what I would be running through if I were to be there.”

With a decision coming soon, Mississippi State getting another shot to sit down with him before he narrows things is well‑timed. He insists he’s “wide open right now,” but the Bulldogs will have a chance to make their case again while the clock is ticking.

