Questions abound for Bulldogs rebuilt offensive line
STARKVILLE, Miss. — There are plenty of questions to be raised during fall camp about how improved Mississippi State's offense can really be.
Offensive line coach Phil Loadholt slides over after a year stint at Colorado where he improved the Buffaloes front enough to reach the nine-win mark a season ago.
Three starters from last season are no longer with the program as Ethan Miner and Marlon Martinez each exhausted their eligibility. Then, Makylan Pounders decided to enter the transfer portal and finds himself at Louisville.
Loadholt knew there was an overhaul to be had at Mississippi State this offseason after the front gave up 38 sacks last season, ranking No. 14 among SEC teams No. 120 nationally.
The Bulldogs are set to bring in a total of nine transfer offensive linemen headlined by former in-state JUCO star Jaekwon Bouldin who played at Purdue in 2024.
Other transfer linemen include Zack Owens (Colorado), Brennan Smith (UTEP), Jayvin James (Maryland), Blake Steen (Virginia), Kolby Keenum (Kentucky), Carson Lee (Eastern Michigan), Jesse Ramil (James Madison) and Trevor Mayberry (Stanford).
Mississippi State signed three linemen who were starters at their previous stops along with five from the high school and JUCO ranks, including No. 1 lineman Saquon Miles from Hinds Community College.
Second-year Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby is a believer in his rebuilt offensive line and transfer haul, a group that "fits the need to change the outcome" this fall.
"We've created some momentum inside of our building by signing a really good high school class, by
signing a really good portal class, addressing the needs that we had to address to change the outcome this fall," Lebby said at SEC Media Days July 16. "That's all we've talked about, is our plan and our process to change the outcome."
Loadholt worked with Lebby for six years prior to to his single season at Colorado with coach Deion Sanders. Together, the duo have implemented explosive offensive performances dating back to 2018 at UCF, Ole Miss and Oklahoma.
The key to improving the offensive line is making sure they find the right five guys up front and ready to play when the season kicks off Aug. 30 against
“That’s going to be the biggest emphasis on offense is getting these five guys up front,” Lebby said. “Playing the best five, finding the right five, and then getting it ready to roll.”
“The additions in that room are going to create the ability to move some guys inside that need to be inside instead of playing tackle,” Lebby said.
Steen, a Virginia transfer, will likely play a vital role as a starter this season after being a full-time starter in the ACC. The 6-foot-6, 340-pound lineman started all 12 games last season, recording 736 snaps while allowing just two sacks and only eight penalties.
If Steen is able to secure a spot on the offensive line, he will likely be at one of the guard spots, which is vital to keeping starting quarterback Blake Shapen upright for the entirety of 2025.
UTEP transfer Brennan Smith will probably anchor the offensive line at center. The 6-foot-3, 320 pound interior lineman played quite well out west, allowing just three sacks and five penalties in 823 snaps.
That leaves roughly six players vying for the two remaining spots as Owens, a former top-150 prospect, makes sense coming in from Colorado.
After redshirting last season, Mayberry is poised for a major role after starting 26 games at Stanford, playing both left tackle and left guard during his career.