40 in 40: Former Virginia tackle key to Mississippi State's new look offensive line
This is the third in a series counting down the 40 most important coaches, players, staff, administrators, etc. to the Mississippi State football program’s success in 2025.
When making season-long goals for the upcoming season, Mississippi State’s offense had an easy one to add to its list: keep Blake Shapen on the field.
Shapen hasn’t played a full season since 2022, when he was at Baylor. Last season, Shapen started the first four games of the season before suffering a season-ending injury against Florida. In those four games, Shapen was sacked 11 times, including five times against Toledo.
ICYMI: Why a player who didn't play in 2024 is important in 2025
Mississippi State’s offensive line gave up 38 total sacks last season, which isn’t a great recipe for success. Anything similar in 2025 likely will see the Bulldogs have another two-win season.
Enter former Virginia tackle Blake Steen.
Who is Blake Steen?
Steen, a native of Miami, Fla., was a three-star prospect coming out of St. Thomas Aquinas and picked Virginia over smaller schools, such as Tennessee State, New Mexico State and Jackson State (back when Deion Sanders was the head coach). He sat out the 2022 season and he played in eight games in 2023 and started the last five at right tackle, setting him up to a full-time starter in 2024.
Steen is the middle of three brothers. His older brother, Tyler, played at Vanderbilt and Alabama in college and was a third round NFL Draft pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023.
What happened in 2024?
The 6-foot-6, 340-pound lineman started all 12 games for Virginia at right tackle. In 736 snaps, including 455 pass-blocking snaps, Steen allowed just two sacks and committed only eight penalties.
Allowing just two sacks is impressive and it’s even more impressive when you learn Virginia’s offensive line gave up the second-most sacks in all of college football with 47 sacks allowed (Florida State had the most at 49). Steen was the Cavaliers’ best blocker and entered the spring transfer portal when the window opened in April. A week later, Steen announced he would be coming to Mississippi State.
“It felt like home,” Steen said. “It was about their coaching staff and it feels good to make my decision. It just felt like the right place for me to be, in the SEC. Since I was a kid, I always wanted to play in the SEC. My dad and my older brother played in the SEC and now I get that opportunity.”
Why is he important in 2025?
It’s kind of obvious, right?
Steen’s mostly been a right tackle in college, but will get a chance at being the starting left tackle, responsible for blocking Shapen’s blindside. And that’s why Steen is important for the Bulldogs in 2025.
If Steen continues to play like he did at Virginia, he’ll help keep Shapen on the field. He certainly has the body frame to keep the SEC’s pass rushers at bay.
Steen will also be important in recruiting. His younger brother, Dylan, is an offensive lineman at St. Thomas Aquinas that is currently committed to Mississippi State.
Mississippi State set out this offseason to get better in the trenches and Steen may be the biggest difference maker amongst the newest Bulldogs.