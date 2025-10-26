Random thoughts after another heart breaking Mississippi State loss
Anyone needing proof we don’t like a Matrix-like simulation or Truman Show-like reality show need only look at what happened Saturday evening in Starkville.
No computer simulation or script writer would ever come up with the idea of Mississippi State, loser’s of its last 15 SEC games, would blow a 17-point fourth quarter lead to No. 22 Texas.
Or maybe we do live in one of those worlds considering the last name of the Longhorns’ quarterback.
Either way, that’s what happened.
The Bulldogs dominated Texas for three quarters and then gave up 24 points in the final 15 minutes that led to a second overtime game at Davis Wade Stadium.
Just like last time against Tennessee, the visiting team scored a touchdown on the first possession and the Bulldogs went four-and-out.
What makes the loss to the Longhorns worse than the Tennessee game isn’t just the 17-point lead, but also how great Mississippi State’s offense and defense played.
It was such a dominating performance I had my instant reaction story already written and half of this column you’re reading right now. (Only two of the random thoughts below survived that cut.)
Maybe if last week’s game didn’t end the way it did – with an interception ending a game-winning drive in the final minute – this loss wouldn’t sting so bad. But it did and now there are a lot of questions about what happens next.
Here are my 10 random thoughts in the aftermath of the Bulldogs’ 16th consecutive SEC loss.
Random Thought #1
The fanbase has turned on Blake Shapen as the starting quarterback, as evidenced by the amount of boos he got during pregame and during the game.
But that’s a mistake.
Unlike last week, Shapen wasn’t overthrowing wide open receivers for touchdowns. Go look at this touchdown pass to Brenen Thompson that was a perfectly thrown pass.
The calls for Kamario Taylor to enter into the starting role won’t be silenced now, but if the game ended after three quarters, they would be.
Shapen still gives the Bulldogs the best chance at winning.
But after three losses in games that should/could have been wins, it’s hard to argue against not utilizing the talented freshman more.
Random Thought #2
Don’t even start with the “Fire Lebby” stuff like last week.
The same people saying “we’re three plays away from being 7-1” are the same ones hoping for a coaching change without realizing the coach is a big reason why Mississippi State is three plays away from being 7-1.
Random Thought #3
Case in point…I wasn’t sure if the penalties woes Mississippi State had to start the season were fixable. Turns out, they are.
Or at least reduceable.
The Bulldogs were the most penalized team in the nation at one point this season and have significantly reduced the number of penalties they receive.
Against Texas, Mississippi State was penalized only eight times but the timing of some penalties led to some big damage.
For instance, Deonte Anderson’s roughing the passer penalty in the fourth quarter that kept a Longhorns’ drive alive after a defensive stop on fourth down is the most obvious example.
Random Thought #4
It’s hard to ignore the fourth quarter because it negates part of this, but holy cowbells does Mississippi State have a really good defense.
Five sacks is the most under defensive coordinator Coleman Hutzler and the defense also had 12 tackles for a loss. Texas quarterback Arch Manning had pressure on him all night and the Texas running backs were having to dodge defenders in their own backfield.
A lot of great things would’ve been said about this defense if not for the fourth quarter.
Random Thought #5
One defensive standout that still remains even with the fourth quarter considered is cornerback Kelley Jones.
Jones solidified himself as one of the SEC’s best cornerbacks with an interception and two pass breakups in vital moments.
Random Thought #6
Who would’ve thought Mississippi State would have the Manning that played the best on Saturday?
Safety Jahron Manning was all over the field against Texas. He had a team-high 14 tackles and two TFLs.
The other Manning (Texas QB Arch Manning) was 29-of-46 (63 percent) for 346 yards, three touchdowns and an interception.
The stat lines evened out after the Longhorns’ fourth quarter comeback, but Jahron Manning was a dominant force for more of the game than Arch Manning was.
Random Thought #7
The fans advocating for the interlocking MSU logo to become the permanent helmet logo have another point in their argument.
Has a helmet logo been the reason the Bulldogs beat Arizona State and took Tennessee and Texas to overtime? No, but there is a trend forming.
Random Thought #8
Fluff Bothwell went through pregame warmups in full uniform, but Lebby told sideline reporter Alyssa Lang (as reported during the broadcast) that Bothwell wouldn’t be available today but would next week.
Bothwell was listed as a game-time decision and him going through pregame warmups was likely an attempt to keep Texas from planning against an offense with or without him.
The end results worked out, but how much did that strategic ploy provide? Just goes to show you no detail is overlooked.
Random Thought #9
Next week’s game against isn’t just a must-win for Mississippi State’s bowl hopes. It’s a must-win just because this team needs a win. Not just to placate and quiet a (somewhat) righteously upset fanbase, but just to prove themselves they can win an SEC game.
If not, it’ll be hard to avoid another winless SEC season.
Random Thought #10
As for Mississippi State’s hopes of going to a bowl game, it doesn’t look good.
After Saturday, the Bulldogs might be favorites to beat Arkansas and, as I just mentioned, it’s already a must-win game.
But among the other three opponents Mississippi State will face, the most winnable game might be the Egg Bowl against Ole Miss, who’ll probably be playing for a spot in the College Football Playoff.