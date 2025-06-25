Ranking the best wide receivers Mississippi State will face this fall
Mississippi State’s defense struggled in almost every phase last season, consistently ranking towards the bottom of the 133 FBS teams in most statistical categories.
Perhaps the best part of the Bulldogs’ defense a year ago was its defensive backs. Safety Isaac Smith was fifth in the nation in tackles (127) and is back, as are plenty of defenders that got experience last season.
Mississippi State will need those defensive backs to be better than they were a year (a pass rush would help, too) and the Bulldogs are somewhat lucky. They avoid some of the SEC’s best wide receivers.
No Alabama (Ryan Williams), Auburn (Cam Coleman and Eric Singleton Jr.) or LSU (Aaron Anderson) on the schedule and those are the schools with some of the best in the nation. But this is the SEC and there are some very good receivers the Bulldogs’ defensive backs will have to try and slow down.
Here are the five best wide receivers Mississippi State will face in 2025, starting with a familiar face for Bulldog fans:
Kevin Coleman Jr., Missouri
2024 Stats (at Mississippi State): 74 rec., 932 yards, 12.6 ypc, 6 TDs
Losing Coleman to the transfer portal and, eventually, Missouri was one of the two biggest losses for Mississippi State (the other being Michael Van Buren). Coleman provided the electrifying spark the Bulldogs needed last season. He was second in the SEC last year in catches and third in yards per game.
Kevin Concepcion, Texas A&M
2024 Stats (at NC State): 53 rec., 460 yards, 8.7 ypc, 6 TDs
Concepcion had a down season after earning freshman All-American honors in 2023 and maybe a fresh start in College Station will help him regain his form. But still, Concepcion’s 792 yards after the catch puts him second amongst returning receivers and his 16 touchdowns are the most.
Cayden Lee, Ole Miss
2024 Stats: 57 rec., 874 yards, 15.3 ypc, 2 TDs
Lee didn’t have a single dropped pass last season after taking over for Tre Harris when he was injured halfway through the season. He’s the only receiver Ole Miss has with significant experience and figures to be one Austin Simmons’ favorite targets in his first season as the starting quarterback.
Jordon Tyson, Arizona State
2024 stats: 75 rec., 1,101 yards, 14.7 ypc, 10 TDs
Tyson may end up being the best receiver Mississippi State faces this season. He’s consistently ranked as one of the top three best receivers in the country, behind Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith and Alabama’s Williams. He was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Year and with running back Cam Skattebo gone, the Sun Devils’ will look towards winning with Tyson and Heisman candidate Sam Leavitt.
Last season against Mississippi State, Tyson had just two catches for seven yards. But, remember, that was the game the Bulldogs gave up 364 rushing yards and made a lot of people in Starkville say “uh oh.”
Eugene Wilson III, Florida
2024 Stats: 19 rec., 266 yards, 14 ypc, 1 TD
Wilson was limited to just four games last season because of injuries. As a freshman in 2023, he had 61 catches for 538 yards and six touchdowns. So, Wilson has shown the talent to be one of the SEC’s best receivers. But weird things can happen after a knee surgery. If Wilson does fully recover and return to his 2023-form, him and DJ Lagway will have big years.