Ratings for every Mississippi State player in EA CFB 26

The latest edition of the hugely-popular video game franchise is available to play right now through early access and full access on July 10.

Mississippi State Bulldogs running back Davon Booth (21) celebrates after a touchdown with tight end Seydou Traore (18) against the Georgia Bulldogs in the third quarter at Sanford Stadium.
Mississippi State Bulldogs running back Davon Booth (21) celebrates after a touchdown with tight end Seydou Traore (18) against the Georgia Bulldogs in the third quarter at Sanford Stadium. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
College football season is right around the corner. Camps open at the end of the month and conference media days are starting this week.

There’s still nearly two months until any games are played or at least not in real life. But you can virtually.

The latest edition of the EA College Football 26 game is available to play right now with early access and full access (i.e., those who didn’t pay the extra $30) on Wednesday. The game is only available on PS5 and Xbox, so PC players will have to stick with Madden for their football fix.

Unsurprisingly, Mississippi State isn’t highly rated. Its offense, defense and overall ratings are all 84 and is just a two-star dynasty level program. The highest rated player is running back Fluff Bothwell (90). Tights ends and defensive backs have the highest position average.

Here’s the full roster and player ratings for the Bulldogs at the launch of the game:

Mississippi State EA CFB 26 Roster

Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Blake Shapen (2) makes a pass against the Toledo Rockets during the fourth quarter.
Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Blake Shapen (2) makes a pass against the Toledo Rockets during the fourth quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. / Matt Bush-Imagn Images

Quarterbacks

Blake Shapen – 81
Luke Kromenhoek – 75
KaMario Taylor – 74
Vic Sutton – 73

South Alabama Jaguars running back Fluff Bothwell (24) is tackled by LSU Tigers linebacker Whit Weeks (40).
South Alabama Jaguars running back Fluff Bothwell (24) is tackled by LSU Tigers linebacker Whit Weeks (40) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Running Backs

Fluff Bothwell – 90
Davon Booth – 86
Johnnie Daniels – 83
Seth Davis – 79
Kolin Wilson – 77
Xavier Gayten – 74
Rahim Garnett – 61

Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Jordan Mosley (6) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium.
Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Jordan Mosley (6) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Wide Receivers

Jordan Mosley – 81
Brenen Thompson – 80
Ayden Williams – 78
Jaron Glover – 76
Cam Thompson – 73
Anthony Evans III – 71
Quadir Winston – 68

Mississippi State Bulldogs tight end Seydou Traore (18) leaps and hurdles over Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back.
Mississippi State Bulldogs tight end Seydou Traore (18) leaps and hurdles over Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Keith Abney II (1) in the second half at Mountain America Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Tight Ends

Seydou Traore – 84
Max Reese – 82
Emeka Iloh – 75
Cameron Ball – 72
Sam West – 71
Kaden Hatcher – 70

Mississippi State Bulldogs offensive lineman Albert Reese IV (76) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America.
Mississippi State Bulldogs offensive lineman Albert Reese IV (76) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Offensive Line

Trevor Mayberry – 80
Blake Steen – 80
Albert Reese IV – 78
Jacoby Jackson – 76
Zack Owens – 76
Jayvin James – 75
Canon Boone – 74
Saquon Miles – 73
Koby Keenum – 72
Jaekwon Bouldin – 72
Brennan Smith – 72
TJ Lockhart – 71
Jimothy Lewis Jr. – 70
Spencer Dowland – 70
Luke Work – 70
Kelland Franks – 67
Wesley Davis – 62

Marshall Thundering Herd quarterback Cam Fancher (14) is sacked by North Carolina State Wolfpack.
Marshall Thundering Herd quarterback Cam Fancher (14) is sacked by North Carolina State Wolfpack defensive lineman Jykeveous Red Hibbler (47) during the first half at Carter-Finley Stadium. / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Defensive Line

Will Whitson – 82
Kalvin Dinkins – 81
Red Hibbler – 81
Raishein Thomas – 81
Kedrick Bingley-Jones – 79
Trevion Williams – 79
Jaray Bledsoe – 78
Deonte Anderson – 77
Darron Reed Jr. – 77
Jamarcus Maye – 75
Colin Coates – 74
Ashun Shepphard – 74
Kai McClendon – 71
Joseph Head Jr. – 70
Jamil Burroughs – 69
Nevaeh Sanders – 60

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Anthony Evans III (5) is tackled by Mississippi State Bulldogs linebacker Nic Mitchell (40).
Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Anthony Evans III (5) is tackled by Mississippi State Bulldogs linebacker Nic Mitchell (40) in the first quarter at Sanford Stadium. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Linebackers

Jalen Smith – 80
Nic Mitchell – 79
Branden Jennings – 78
Derion Gullette – 76
Zakari Tillman – 73
Devan Webster – 71
Tyshun Willis – 71
LaKendrick James – 71
Savion Linton – 70
Fatt Forrest – 70
AJ Rice – 69

Mississippi State's safety Isaac Smith (2) runs the ball after intercepting it during the Egg Bowl game.
Mississippi State's safety Isaac Smith (2) runs the ball after intercepting it during the Egg Bowl game against at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. / Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Defensive Backs

Isaac Smith – 88
Jahron Manning – 85
Dwight Lewis III – 82
Kelley Jones – 81
Jayven Williams – 79
DeAgo Brumfield – 77
unter Washington – 77
Tony Mitchell – 76
Tyler Woodard – 75
Brylan Lanier – 74
Tanner Johnson – 73
Ja’Bryis Stewart – 72
Elijah Cannon – 70
Cyrus Reyes – 64

Mississippi State Bulldogs place kicker Kyle Ferrie (80) kicks a field goal against the Toledo Rockets.
Mississippi State Bulldogs place kicker Kyle Ferrie (80) kicks a field goal against the Toledo Rockets during the second quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. / Matt Bush-Imagn Images

Kickers/Punters

Kyle Ferrie – 76
Marlon Hauck – 72
Douglas Berry – 67

