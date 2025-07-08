Ratings for every Mississippi State player in EA CFB 26
College football season is right around the corner. Camps open at the end of the month and conference media days are starting this week.
There’s still nearly two months until any games are played or at least not in real life. But you can virtually.
The latest edition of the EA College Football 26 game is available to play right now with early access and full access (i.e., those who didn’t pay the extra $30) on Wednesday. The game is only available on PS5 and Xbox, so PC players will have to stick with Madden for their football fix.
Unsurprisingly, Mississippi State isn’t highly rated. Its offense, defense and overall ratings are all 84 and is just a two-star dynasty level program. The highest rated player is running back Fluff Bothwell (90). Tights ends and defensive backs have the highest position average.
Here’s the full roster and player ratings for the Bulldogs at the launch of the game:
Mississippi State EA CFB 26 Roster
Quarterbacks
Blake Shapen – 81
Luke Kromenhoek – 75
KaMario Taylor – 74
Vic Sutton – 73
Running Backs
Fluff Bothwell – 90
Davon Booth – 86
Johnnie Daniels – 83
Seth Davis – 79
Kolin Wilson – 77
Xavier Gayten – 74
Rahim Garnett – 61
Wide Receivers
Jordan Mosley – 81
Brenen Thompson – 80
Ayden Williams – 78
Jaron Glover – 76
Cam Thompson – 73
Anthony Evans III – 71
Quadir Winston – 68
Tight Ends
Seydou Traore – 84
Max Reese – 82
Emeka Iloh – 75
Cameron Ball – 72
Sam West – 71
Kaden Hatcher – 70
Offensive Line
Trevor Mayberry – 80
Blake Steen – 80
Albert Reese IV – 78
Jacoby Jackson – 76
Zack Owens – 76
Jayvin James – 75
Canon Boone – 74
Saquon Miles – 73
Koby Keenum – 72
Jaekwon Bouldin – 72
Brennan Smith – 72
TJ Lockhart – 71
Jimothy Lewis Jr. – 70
Spencer Dowland – 70
Luke Work – 70
Kelland Franks – 67
Wesley Davis – 62
Defensive Line
Will Whitson – 82
Kalvin Dinkins – 81
Red Hibbler – 81
Raishein Thomas – 81
Kedrick Bingley-Jones – 79
Trevion Williams – 79
Jaray Bledsoe – 78
Deonte Anderson – 77
Darron Reed Jr. – 77
Jamarcus Maye – 75
Colin Coates – 74
Ashun Shepphard – 74
Kai McClendon – 71
Joseph Head Jr. – 70
Jamil Burroughs – 69
Nevaeh Sanders – 60
Linebackers
Jalen Smith – 80
Nic Mitchell – 79
Branden Jennings – 78
Derion Gullette – 76
Zakari Tillman – 73
Devan Webster – 71
Tyshun Willis – 71
LaKendrick James – 71
Savion Linton – 70
Fatt Forrest – 70
AJ Rice – 69
Defensive Backs
Isaac Smith – 88
Jahron Manning – 85
Dwight Lewis III – 82
Kelley Jones – 81
Jayven Williams – 79
DeAgo Brumfield – 77
unter Washington – 77
Tony Mitchell – 76
Tyler Woodard – 75
Brylan Lanier – 74
Tanner Johnson – 73
Ja’Bryis Stewart – 72
Elijah Cannon – 70
Cyrus Reyes – 64
Kickers/Punters
Kyle Ferrie – 76
Marlon Hauck – 72
Douglas Berry – 67