Opening weekend of the football season couldn't have gone much better for Mississippi State commit and Sports Illustrated All-American candidate Sawyer Robertson.

This past Friday, the quarterback out of Coronado High in Lubbock, Texas, began his senior campaign with a monster showing in a win over Frenship. He followed that up by watching the Bulldogs upset LSU on Saturday. State's victory over the defending national champion provided quite the exclamation point to Robertson's big couple of days.

"I watched the whole game," Robertson told Cowbell Corner. "It was definitely fun to watch. I don’t think I’ve ever been that enthused watching a football game. And I was up yelling at the TV. I mean, it was awesome. And I was happy that after around the first quarter, I was sitting there saying, ‘Man, Mississippi State’s gonna have a chance to pull away from this thing', and boy did they do it.”

So in a way, it was almost as though Robertson went 2-0 for the weekend. It all started on Friday as Coronado kicked off its 2020 campaign. All Robertson did to begin his year was throw for 420 yards and account for five total touchdowns to lead his Mustangs to a 42-14 win. He threw for four of those scores and ran for another – a 21-yard scamper into the end zone.

"It was a great night," Robertson said. "A lot of credit goes to my teammates. We just worked hard all offseason. All practice week, we worked hard. We wanted to win this game. My receivers had a great game (and) my (offensive) line. My line played great. And the defense, the defense was incredible...With all that’s been going on (since the coronavirus pandemic started), I mean you never know when you’re going to play your last snap. So it was just so much fun to be out there again with all my teammates and the coaches. I mean, it’s a blast."

Robertson's weekend got better less than 24 hours later. There were the Bulldogs under head coach Mike Leach – running the offense Robertson one day hopes to run himself – lighting up the Tigers with the Air Raid. State quarterback K.J. Costello of course threw for a Southeastern Conference record 623 yards in the win.

"I mean, he's a baller," Robertson said of Costello.

And while Costello racked up the yardage and points for the Bulldogs, was there a part of Robertson thinking, 'Hey, that could one day be me?'

"That’s cool, but that wasn’t really going through my head," Robertson said. "I was just kind of being a Mississippi State fan in the moment watching them. That’s definitely an awesome, awesome thought. I mean, it’s an incredible opportunity for me and I can’t wait to get there."

Robertson said he's still just as excited about his commitment to the Bulldogs now as he was when he gave the pledge back in March. The only thing Robertson isn't really sure about is how his immediate future will play out as far as visiting Starkville again or when exactly he'll sign. It all just depends on what the NCAA does between now and then.

Meanwhile Robertson remains in constant contact with State coaches, saying they text and talk a couple of times a week. Robertson is hopeful that soon he might get another chance to see them face to face, but he's got plenty to do between now and then. He's got his own football season, then appointment viewing on Saturdays.

"Obviously there’s the dead period until January," Robertson said. "But until the dead period gets lifted or until the dead period ends, I’m just gonna be hanging out, watching (Mississippi State) and watching them throw for 600 yards on the TV."

