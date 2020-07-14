SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Sawyer Robertson Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Sawyer Robertson
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-3, 185 pounds
Position: Quarterback
School: Lubbox (Texas) Coronado
Committed to: Mississippi State
Projected Position: Quarterback

Frame: Tall, broad frame with well-distributed lean muscle. Room to add mass, particularly in upper half. 

Athleticism: SEC commitment in football and baseball with natural athleticism in the outfield as arguably the top prospect at the position in Texas. Has good feel for evading initial rush with quickness and can deliver the football on short notice. Shows ability to make first defender miss in the open field and can rack up yards with a long stride. 

Instincts: Allows the game to come to him, creating a somewhat reserved style. Will take what the defense gives him. Baseball background translates to fluid arm with the potential to play off platform and manipulate arm angles relative to situation. Can avoid pass rushers in the pocket with plus lateral ability. Can challenge perimeter defense with his legs on occasion. 

Polish: Stands tall in the pocket and maximizes height. Release point varies but when set, looks like a classic three-quarter release with above-average quickness. Strong enough arm to push ball down the field and outside numbers, but more effective with touch and timing in high school system where he has two seasons of elite production to his name. Can get to secondary reads quicker than most. Throws high-arching, catchable ball. 

Bottom Line: Robertson is a point guard on the football field with some of the best anticipation and timing the class of 2021 has to offer. He is built to command a wide-open offense and proves productive with a rock-solid arm and elite ability to manipulate the speed of the football relative to coverage. As he improves fundamental mechanics, the fearless athlete has the chance to challenge the record books at his next stop.

