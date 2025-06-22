Scouting Report: What Jax Pope brings to Mississippi State's defense
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State's lengthy rebuild of its roster continued Saturday afternoon when 3-star safety Jax Pope announced his commitment to the program.
Pope has put the neccesary work in the weight room throughout his high school career to become an SEC level safety who can dish out punishing hits from sideline to sideline.
The Bulldogs eagerness in his recruitment made him feel at home and develop into a starting caliber defensive bac.
As a recruit, Pope is the No. 1,326 ranked prospect in the nation, No. 118 among safeties and the No. 137 player in the state of Georgia for 2026, according to 247sports.
Mississippi State can offer quite a bit playing time to its incoming freshmen over the next few years since they have been void of talent due to the transfer portal over the previous three years.
"[Mississippi State] definitely showed their plan for me and if I end up going here I would have a whole plan for working out, school, nutrition," Pope said. "The facilities and stadium were outstanding and really stood out out to me."
With a 4.5 second time in the 40-yard dash, Pope possesses solid closing speed in the secondary to go along with horizontal quickness.
Pope is capable of reading quarterbacks eyes with the ability to react while the ball is in the air whether in zone or man coverage.
One key part to his along with eye discipline is his understanding of anticipation while playing zone with exceptional anticipation on underneath routes
He became a reliable option in the open field, recording 29 tackles, one tackle for loss, one pass breakup and one fumble recovery as a junior in 2024.
The 6-foot, 180 pound athlete has a solid understanding of the game as he played both wide receiver and safety during his college career which gives him an understanding of how to defend route running at the college level.
What Pope seemed to be impressed by at Mississippi State during his visit was the program's presentation and seems to have built strong bonds with the coaching staff and future teammates.
The Bulldogs' staff should give its recruits plenty of opportunities to be successful going into its second year under coach Jeff Lebby.
With a complete developmental plan along with keeping its players accountable, Pope believes Mississippi State can help him reach the next step of his career.
"Yes, Mississippi State offers me a good chance for early playing time with a great football plan, running and working out," Pope said. "As for academics, they stay on top of us and make sure we do the right thing."
The Bulldogs have revamped its roster this offseason adding several defensive backs through the high school ranks or transfer portal.
True freshman defensive back Kyle Johnson and JUCO safety Tony Mitchell are two viable options in the secondary who signed during the 2025 recruiting cycle.
Marian 4-star transfer defensive back Dwight Lewis enjoyed a standout career at the NAIA level where he forced seven interceptions over the past two seasons.
Mississippi State leaped into the top 40 in 247sports recruiting rankings with the addition of Pope and are now No. 9 in the SEC, No. 38 nationally.
Mississippi State 2026 Commitments
- ATH Jaiden Taylor, 6-foot-0, 180 lbs., Noxubee County (Macon, Miss.)
- QB Brodie McWhorter, 6-foot-1, 190 lbs., Cass HS (Kingston, Ga.)
- RB Jaeden Hill, 6-foot-0, 220 lbs., Tupelo HS (Tupelo, Miss.)
- OL Jakobe Green, 6-foot-3.5, 360 lbs., Niceville HS (Niceville, Fla.)
- WR Camden Capehart, 5-foot-8, 145 lbs., Winnsboro (Winnsboro, Texas)
- DL Kaleb Morris, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs., Mary G. Montgomery (Semmes, Ala.)
- OT Charles Humphrey, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs., Bearden (Memphis, Tenn.)
- TE Adam Land, 6-foot-3, 210 lbs., A. Crawford Mosley (Panama City, Fla.)
- CB Camron Brown, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs., Valdosta (Valdosta, Ga.)
- S Antavius Watts, 6-foot-0, 185 lbs., Carver (Columbus, Ga.)
- S Kolby Barrett, 6-foot-2, 190 lbs., Baylor School (Alcoa, Tenn.)
- OT Dylan Steen, 6-foot-4, 275 lbs., St. Thomas Aquinas (Miami, Fla.)
- LB Maurice Jones, 6-foot-3, 210 lbs., Dr. Phillips (Orlando, Fla.)
- OT Jayden Ross, 6-foot-6, 315 lbs., Ocean Springs (Ocean Springs, Miss.)
- TE Luke Hutchinson, 6-foot-3.5, 235 lbs., MBA (Nashville, Tenn.)
- S Jax Pope, 6-foot, 180 lbs., Buford, Georgia