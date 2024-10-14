SEC Freshman of the Week: Mississippi State Football's Newest Star
There haven't been many wins in Starkville this season, but there is hope by way of a precocious young quarterback who's assimilating faster than the original timetable.
Michael Van Buren Jr., handpicked by new head coach Jeff Lebby to be the Bulldog quarterback of the future, has been the quarterback for right now since starter Blake Shapen suffered a season-ending injury.
And the true freshman from Maryland has been up to the challenge.
Van Buren has been named the SEC Freshman of the Week, not for the way he played against a visitor from the FCS or the Sun Belt, but for his performance against top 5 Georgia... in Athens over the weekend.
Van Buren completed 20-of-37 passes and set personal-bests with three touchdown passes and 306 yards. An agile athlete when it's needed, he also rushed for 15 yards. He's just the second Bulldog to ever throw for more than 300 yards against Georgia
Van Buren led the Bulldogs to 31 points against one of the nation's most talented defenses, including touchdowns on three of the last four drives.
His two starts have now been at Texas and at Georgia, which are the kind of road tests that can either break or help mold a young quarterback. For Van Buren, it has so far been the latter.
Mississippi State is going to take its lumps this fall. However, as long as No. 0 is slinging it and developing under the tutelage of Lebby, there's cause for optimism in Starkville.
Week 7 SEC Football Recap: Mississippi State's Budding Star Quarterback