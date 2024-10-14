Week 7 SEC Football Recap: Mississippi State's Budding Star Quarterback
Mississippi State lost its fifth straight game in Week 7, bowing to Georgia in Athens. But there were positive takeaways from the 41-31 defeat that Jeff Lebby and the staff can point to moving forward.
There was no quit in the Bulldogs, and Lebby's offense is showing signs of being ready to break out. After back-to-back trips to Texas and at Georgia, MSU is road-tested and poised to amass some confidence in the second half of the season.
Week 7 in the SEC: What We Learned
6. Brent Venables Has Lost Traction
Oklahoma was outmanned Saturday in Dallas, so there's no shame in losing to top-ranked Texas. But Venables has clearly lost momentum after winning 10 games and finishing No. 15. The offense has not sufficiently replaced QB Dillon Gabriel, relegating the Sooners to a second-division SEC team.
5. It's DJ Lagway SZN in Gainesville
Florida showed a lot of fight in Knoxville, falling to No. 11 Tennessee in overtime, 23-17. The Gators suffered two tough losses, as QB Graham Mertz went down with a season-ending injury. Enter the franchise, Lagway, who threw the game-tying strike in the fourth and will command the offense moving forward.
4. Vandy Is Here to Stay
Shocking Alabama two weeks ago was incredible. Following that up with a road win over Kentucky was almost as impressive. The Commodores ditched talk of a post-Bama hangover by holding the Cats to 13 points to move to 4-2.
3. MVB Brings Hope to Starkville
It may be mid-October, but everything Mississippi State does over the next 45 days will be about building momentum for 2025. One of those building blocks will be QB Michael Van Buren Jr.
The rookie was named SEC Freshman of the Week for his performance against Georgia, throwing for 306 yards and three touchdowns.
2. Alabama Has No Identity
Ever since those first four TD drives in the Sept. 28 Georgia game, Alabama has become an inconsistent mystery. The defense has been unusually soft and the offense sputtered in Saturday's close call with South Carolina. Hard to figure this was the top-ranked team just a few weeks ago.
1. LSU An Unlikely Playoff Contender
LSU opened with a loss to USC, which has since fallen three times. But the Tigers have cobbled together a five-game winning streak to climb to No. 8 in the polls. Saturday's thriller over Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss in overtime put the Rebels on CFP life support.
Mississippi State Football Shows Promise Despite Loss to Georgia