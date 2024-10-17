SEC Football Week 8 Preview: Mississippi State Hosts Surging Texas A&M
Following grueling back-to-back road trips to Texas and Georgia, Mississippi State is thrilled to be playing in Starkville for the first time in nearly in a month. However, that doesn't mean the schedule is about to get much softer.
The Bulldogs will be entertaining 14th-ranked Texas A&M, who've been the polar opposite of MSU since the opener. While the Bulldogs have dropped five straight, the Aggies have won five in a row, highlighted by a blowout of Missouri before last week's bye.
Still, Mississippi State has been battle-tested by the trips to Austin and Athens, so this is a different team than the one that last played at Davis Wade Stadium on Sept. 21.
Week 8 Storylines in the SEC
6. Critical Week For Mizzou
Missouri has been a mild disappointment, highlighted by a blowout loss to Texas A&M in Week 6. However, there's still time to correct issues on both sides of the ball. The key will be to build confidence and consistency this week against Auburn before heading to Tuscaloosa next week.
5. DJ Lagway Era Begins in Gainesville
Lagway was always going to be the future at Florida, from the moment he signed as a can't-miss prospect. However, his time came sooner than expected after Graham Mertz suffered a season-ending injury. The Lagway era goes into hyperdrive when Kentucky visits the Swamp Saturday night.
4. Protecting Michael Van Buren Jr.
The silver lining in Starkville this fall has been the emergence of rookie QB Michael Van Buren Jr., the reigning SEC Freshman of the Week. Mississippi State needs to do a better job of protecting the pocket against Texas A&M's elite D-line to have a shot to pull the upset this weekend.
3. Blake Baker, Difference-Maker
Brian Kelly brought Baker over from Missouri to coordinate the LSU D, and he has so far delivered. Despite losing their best player, Harold Perkins, the Tigers have improved in every phase, which is a key reason they're up to No. 8 in the polls heading into Saturday's showdown at Arkansas.
2. Alabama & Tennessee Seek Momentum
The Tide and the Vols are playoff contenders but neither has played like it in recent weeks. Bama's D gives up too many big plays and UT's offense hasn't had enough of them. The loser in Knoxville will spend the rest of the year without any margin for error for making the CFP.
1. Is Texas Ready For Carson Beck?
As good as Texas' D has been, it has yet to see a quality quarterback, facing true freshmen the last two weeks. It’ll be fascinating to see how Texas fares against Carson Beck, who's a high future NFL Draft pick despite erratic play at times this fall.
Everything Jeff Lebby Said About Freshman QB Michael Van Buren
Week 7 SEC Football Recap: Mississippi State's Budding Star Quarterback