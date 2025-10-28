SEC Roll Call forces teams to face greatest fears in spooky episode
The opening line to the latest episode of SEC Roll Call perfectly describes the state of SEC football.
“It’s a mess out there.”
A new head coach is fired each week, the top teams in the conference are Texas A&M and…Vanderbilt? Plus, there’s Ole Miss, Georgia and Alabama ranked in the top 10 too.
Throw in what happened Saturday in Starkville and the SEC is a mess right now.
And it’s a scary mess.
Horror is the theme of this week’s SEC Roll Call by the very funny Matt Mitchell.
Every SEC team, except Georgia and Florida who were on bye weeks, took a trip down the scary hallway to face their fears. Check it out below.
A cowbell with no bell for Mississippi State is pretty good, but taking the TV is even better. Each team’s greatest fear was funny, except Kentucky who didn’t even open the door because it was about football and not basketball (which is funny, too).
For the Bulldogs, though, there is a takeaway.
“The silence remains, but moment is gone forever.”
It would’ve been an epic moment to see Mississippi State beat Texas, but it didn’t happen and maybe it’s time to move on and not cry over spilt milk?
Eh, probably not. This is college football, after all, and that’s part of make this sport so great, and lead to hilarious videos like SEC Roll Call and SEC Shorts.