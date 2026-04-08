Mississippi State Is Making a Move with a Key In-State Prospect

Mississippi State needed to make an impression on 2027 wideout Deshawn Dillon, and it sounds like the Bulldogs did exactly that.

The Northwest Rankin receiver has been on the radar in Mississippi for a while now — a 6-foot-2 athlete with real basketball footwork, natural separation skills, and the kind of early buzz that follows a kid who’s been contributing on varsity courts and fields since middle school.

But Tuesday’s visit to Starkville gave him a closer look at what Mississippi State is building, and his reaction was about as positive as the Bulldogs could hope for.

“My visit to Mississippi State was pretty good. I loved it,” Dillon said to Gene’s Page’s Rion Young. “It was fun being able to see how things go on the next level. I liked being able to see their team go out there and compete against each other. It was a competitive atmosphere during the whole practice.”

After having a great conversation with @CoachUno1 @_CoachBump i am blessed to receive my first division 1 football offer from @HailStateFB #agtg pic.twitter.com/TVnVdwDDP8 — thedeshawndillon (@DeshawnDillon2) May 31, 2024

That’s the kind of line that tends to stick. Mississippi State’s new wide receivers coach, Desmond Lindsey, has been aggressive about reconnecting with in-state talent, especially in the 2027 class.

Dillon has been one of the priorities, and the consistency seems to matter. He mentioned both Ole Miss and Mississippi State as the two programs staying in steady contact, but the Starkville visit clearly gave him something to think about.

"Ole Miss and Mississippi State are two schools that have been consistent with keeping up with me," Dillon said. "They are constantly staying in touch and letting me know that they really want me to come and play for their program. I have enjoyed everything that has been going on since all of these schools have been recruiting me."

Dillon hasn’t hit the full camp circuit yet, but that hasn’t slowed the interest.

He already has official visits set to both in-state SEC programs this summer, and he’s planning to use those trips to get a clearer sense of where he fits.

Congratulations to Deshawn Dillon (@DeshawnDillon2) from Northwest Rankin High School for winning 2026 Mississippi Gatorade Basketball Player of the Year! pic.twitter.com/bvMCHVA5JY — NPGPX Design (@NathanPurvis) March 20, 2026

“I have some official visits set up to Ole Miss and Mississippi State,” he said. “Those are two schools that I know are very interested in me. I want to be sure to learn more about them as well as find out how they think I will be able to fit into their program in the future.”

There’s still a long way to go in his recruitment, and more schools will jump in as he gets more football reps on tape. But for now, Mississippi State did what it needed to do: get him on campus, show him a competitive practice, and leave him walking away with good things to say.

For an early-stage recruitment, that’s a strong place to be.