MSU's Marquiss Spencer announces he'll enter NFL Draft

Another one of Mississippi State's seniors has announced he won't return in 2021 and will instead pursue his professional dreams.

Defensive end Marquiss Spencer took to Twitter on Wednesday and revealed he'll enter the 2021 NFL Draft.

"I would first like to give honor to God for his guidance, protection and providing me with the talent to participate in the sport that I hold dear to my heart," Spencer posted. "Many thanks to my mother and father, my entire family and support system for their loyalty and love. Much gratitude to the Bulldogs family of Mississippi State University...my coaches, both present and former, my teammates/brothers...because of all of you, I am a much better me!

"At this time, (I) humbly announce my plan to enter the 2021 NFL Draft and I continue to solicit your prayers and support in doing so."

Spencer becomes the second MSU senior to announce plans to enter the draft. He joins linebacker Erroll Thompson, who announced on Tuesday that he, too, is putting his eyes on the NFL.

Spencer, Thompson and all seniors were given the option to return to school in 2021 as the NCAA declared the 2020 COVID-19-impacted season didn't count against athletes' eligibility.

Spencer's MSU career concludes with him having played in 51 total games for the Bulldogs. The Greenwood, Mississippi, native racked up 106 total tackles since his freshman season. He also had 22.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, an interception, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

