What Mississippi State Players Are Saying Ahead of the 2025 Spring Game
Mississippi State began its final week of spring camp on Monday with spring practice No.13. Jacoby Jackson, Nic Mitchell, Brylan Lanier and Davon Booth spoke with the media after prepping for the spring game on Saturday, and this is what they had to say.
WATCH: Jacoby Jackson Spring Practice No.13 Press Conference
Jackson, a senior offensive lineman, broke down how spring camp has been for the offensive line going into the Maroon and White Game.
"We're still trying to come together as a group and figure each other out," said Jackson. "We keep trying to build that chemistry, but at the same time individually working on whatever we need to work on whether it's steps, communication or pass pro. As the spring has gone along it's been great."
WATCH: Nic Mitchell Spring Practice No.13 Press Conference
Mitchell, a linebacker that has been in the Mississippi State system for a while, feels that he is playing more confident in spring camp this year. He finished third in tackles for the Bulldogs last season and is expected to be key leader in locker this year.
"I'm more comfortable in the scheme and I'm way more confident," said Mitchell. "I really feel like those plays I got under my belt has elevated my play physically and mentally, so I'm definitely more confident and comfortable."
WATCH: Brylan Lanier Spring Practice No.13 Press Conference
Lanier, an experienced player that flipped between safety and corner for the Bulldogs last season, feels that the secondary has great depth going into the spring game.
"I feel like we've got great depth at corner and we've got a lot of great guys, great new guys and great young guys, so that's going to be good for the years to come," said Lanier. "We've got Kelley Jones stepping up, and DeAgo [Brumfield], will probably one of the leaders. It's going to be good."
WATCH: Davon Booth Spring Practice No.13 Press Conference
Booth, the leader of the running back room, is hoping to show the fans what he is capable of on Saturday.
" [I want to show the fans] exactly how I finished the season off last season and hopefully a little better than that," said Booth.