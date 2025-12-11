State preps in Starkville with Taylor starting, Shapen training at home

Mississippi State started its Duke’s Mayo Bowl preparations this week with a clear change at the most important position.

Senior quarterback Blake Shapen is not practicing with the Bulldogs, and freshman Kamario Taylor is set to guide the offense when the team faces Wake Forest.

Shapen, who joined State from Baylor last offseason, is at home training for an upcoming all-star game and a pro day. Dawgs' coach Jeff Lebby made the update official, explaining that Shapen “is not with us” as bowl practices begin.

In case you're wondering that's coach-speak that probably means he's gone. Exactly why they can't just say that goes beyond anything they're willing to say, but considering bowl prep for a 5-7 season is more of a reason for a prelude to spring practice is a good guess.

The Bulldogs used both quarterbacks during the season, but Taylor finished the year as the starter. The freshman gave the offense new life in the final game and showed why the staff wants to see more of him.

Shapen’s choice marks the end of his season with Mississippi State. It also opens the door for the program to shift its attention toward its young talent.

Lebby said the Bulldogs’ practice time matters, especially for developing players who stepped into bigger roles late in the year. With the team practicing in Starkville before the bowl trip, the staff is using the available days to reset and build confidence.

Mississippi State enters the bowl with a 5–7 record, but its Academic Progress Rate allowed it to receive an invitation after other teams declined postseason options.

For Lebby, the route to the bowl is secondary to what his team can gain from the experience.

Taylor, who is still working back toward full health, is expected to start with Luke Kromenhoek handling backup duties.

The Bulldogs will continue their bowl work on campus before traveling later for the game, giving the team a familiar setting to sharpen its plan.

Lebby talks through Shapen’s absence

Lebby offered a direct explanation for why Shapen is away. The veteran quarterback has shifted into preparing for the next stage of his football career, focusing on all-star events and draft workouts instead of continuing with bowl practices.

Shapen had productive stretches this fall but did not finish the season. Taylor earned the opportunity late, giving State a glimpse of his long-term potential.

Lebby said the bowl provides a chance for the Bulldogs to “grow,” and part of that includes giving Taylor more snaps in the offense.

Taylor delivered a strong performance in his first start, throwing for over 170 yards and running for more than 170 with two touchdowns.

Lebby added that Taylor is “not back to 100%,” but the staff remains encouraged with his progress during practice.

The Bulldogs will also use the extra work to evaluate roster depth, including other young quarterbacks. Kromenhoek is expected to receive extended practice reps behind Taylor.

Lebby views this window as valuable for an offense still working to create rhythm in his first season leading the program.

Mississippi State is treating the bowl as a step toward the offseason, where competition and development will continue through spring practice.

As State practiced in Starkville this week, Lebby again emphasized that every rep matters for building momentum.

State focuses on development during bowl prep

The Bulldogs see this bowl period as more than just preparation for a single game. Lebby said this part of the year allows the staff to teach, evaluate, and build a base for next season.

The team benefits from extra practice time, which many programs do not get.

Lebby called the bowl window an “unbelievable opportunity,” not only because of the matchup with Wake Forest but because it gives Mississippi State a chance to improve its roster.

With a month between the end of the season and the bowl, the Bulldogs can focus on growth rather than rushing through a short game week.

Practicing in Starkville helps create a controlled setting for the Bulldogs to expand roles and build chemistry. Without Shapen present, the direction becomes simple to lean on Taylor and continue shaping the future of the quarterback position.

Taylor will lead the offense as the staff evaluates how the unit responds with extended prep time. Lebby said the goal is to build momentum even though the program is early in its rebuild.

State’s bowl experience arrives after a challenging season, but the staff sees it as a bridge leading into a crucial offseason stretch.

Taylor’s development will shape the conversation going into spring, while other young players use this practice period to earn roles for 2026.

The Bulldogs understand that this bowl is less about their record and more about finding a reliable direction moving forward.

Key takeaways

Blake Shapen will not join Mississippi State for the Duke’s Mayo Bowl as he prepares for all-star events and a pro day.

Kamario Taylor will start at quarterback, giving State extended time to evaluate its freshman playmaker.

The Bulldogs value bowl practices in Starkville as a development period for young players before the offseason.

