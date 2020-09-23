State to Sundays update: Reliving Dak Prescott's historic day and more

Dak Prescott made plenty of history during his time as Mississippi State's quarterback and this past Sunday, he made some NFL history as well. Let's take a quick look back at Prescott's historic game for the Dallas Cowboys and check in on all how all former Bulldogs in the NFL did last week with Week 3 almost here. The text portion of the following is courtesy of Mississippi State media relations:

Trailing the Atlanta Falcons, 20-0, after one quarter, Dak Prescott led a major comeback effort for the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2 of NFL action. Prescott’s squad outscored Atlanta, 30-10 in the second half, including the final 16 points.

(Dak Prescott photo by Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports)

Prescott ran for three touchdowns in the second half and passed for a fourth score. Along the way, he became the first quarterback in NFL history to pass for 400 yards and record three rushing touchdowns in a single game.

Prescott's 450-yard effort led the NFL in Week 2 and pushed him up to third in the league this season (716 yards). It was the fifth 400-yard passing game of his career, which tied Tony Romo for most 400-yard passing games in franchise history.

On the defensive side of the ball, Fletcher Cox made four tackles in a loss to the Los Angeles Rams, but was the highest-graded defender in the game (83.0), according to Pro Football Focus. Cox added three pressures to produce an 89.9 pass rush grade, which was eighth in the league in Week 2.

Chris Jones added two more quarterback hits for Kansas City, to bring his season total to four, which ranks seventh in the NFL. Bernardrick McKinney posted another day of double-digit tackles (10) for Houston, and he leads the AFC in total tackles since 2016 (447).

Elgton Jenkins has yet to allow a pressure for Green Bay. His 89.3 pass blocking grade ranks fourth in the NFL, and he is one of 13 linemen to have kept a clean pocket this year over at least 100 snaps.

Two rookies saw the first action of their careers this week. Braxton Hoyett was activated by the Chiefs and played two snaps in his debut. Farrod Green was activated by Indianapolis and saw five snaps at tight end for the Colts.

JOHNATHAN ABRAM | LAS VEGAS RAIDERS – S | AT MSU: 2017-18

Season: 2 G, 2 GS, 13 TKL, 4 AST, 17 TT, 1.0 TFL, 1 QBH, 1 PD

Last Week: 1 GS, 4 TKL, 4 TT, 1 QBH, 1 PD vs. New Orleans Saints (W, 34-24)

Las Vegas’ top-graded pash rusher (70.9) according to PFF

DENICO AUTRY | INDIANAPOLIS COLTS – DT/DE | AT MSU: 2012-13

Season: 2 G, 2 GS, 3 TKL, 3 TT, 2 SK, 2.0 TFL, 2 QBH

Last Week: 1 GS, 1 TKL, 1 TT vs. Minnesota Vikings (W, 28-11)

Registered three total pressures according to PFF

HUNTER BRADLEY | GREEN BAY PACKERS – LS | AT MSU: 2012-17

Season: 2 G

Last Week: 1 G vs. Detroit Lions (W, 42-21)

FRED BROWN (PS) | DENVER BRONCOS – WR | AT MSU 2010-15

Season: Practice Squad

Last Week: DNP at Pittsburgh Steelers (L, 21-26)

DEION CALHOUN | CINCINNATI BENGALS – OG | AT MSU: 2014-18

Season: 0 G, 0 GS

Last Week: DNP at Cleveland Browns (L, 30-35)



TOMMY CHAMPION (PS) | SEATTLE SEAHAWKS – OT | AT MSU: 2017-19

Season: Practice Squad

Last Week: DNP vs. New England Patriots (W, 35-30)





BRIAN COLE II (PS) | MIAMI DOLPHINS – S | AT MSU: 2017-19

Season: Practice Squad

Last Week: DNP vs. Buffalo Bills (L, 28-31)



LOGAN COOKE | JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS – P | AT MSU: 2014-17

Season: 2 G, 5 Punts, 216 Yds, 43.2 AVG, LONG 53, 2 In-20, 1 TKL

Last Week: 1 G, 2 Punts, 80 Yds, 1 In-20, 1 TKL at Tennessee Titans (L, 30-33)

FLETCHER COX | PHILADELPHIA EAGLES – DT | AT MSU: 2009-11

Season: 2 G, 2 GS, 5 TKL, 1 AST, 6 TT, 1.0 TFL

Last Week: 1 GS, 3 TKL, 1 AST, 4 TT, 1 TFL vs. Los Angeles Rams (L, 19-37)

The highest-graded defender in the game (83.0), according to PFF

Added three pressures to produce an 89.9 pass rush grade, which was eighth in the league in Week 2

CAMERON DANTZLER | MINNESOTA VIKINGS – CB | AT MSU: 2016-19

Season: 1 G, 1 GS, 4 TKL, 4 TT

Last Week: DNP at Indianapolis Colts (L, 11-28)

WILLIE GAY JR. | KANSAS CITY CHIEFS – LB | AT MSU: 2017-19

Season: 2 G, 1 TKL, 1 AST, 2 TT

Last Week: 1 G, 1 AST, 1 TT at Los Angeles Chargers (W, 23-20)

Played six snaps on defense, making one tackle in the second quarter

J.T. GRAY | NEW ORLEANS SAINTS – DB | AT MSU: 2014-17

Season: 2 G, 1 TKL

Last Week: 1 G, 1 TKL, at Las Vegas Raiders (L, 24-34)

Had one tackle on punt coverage

No. 2 in special teams grade (79.3) in the game

FARROD GREEN | INDIANAPOLIS COLTS – TE | AT MSU: 2015-19

Season: 1 G

Last Week: 1 G at vs. Minnesota Vikings (W, 28-11)

Played 5 snaps on offense and one on special teams in his NFL debut





GERRI GREEN (PS) | INDIANAPOLIS COLTS – LB | AT MSU: 2014-18

Season: Practice Squad

Last Week: DNP vs. Minnesota Vikings (W, 28-11)



STEPHEN GUIDRY (IR) | DALLAS COWBOYS – WR | AT MSU: 2018-19

Season: Opted Out

Last Week: DNP vs. Atlanta Falcons (W, 40-39)





BRAXTON HOYETT | KANSAS CITY CHIEFS – DT | AT MSU: 2014-18

Season: 1 G

Last Week: 1 G at Los Angeles Chargers (W, 23-20)

Played two snaps in his NFL debut



GABE JACKSON | LAS VEGAS RAIDERS – OG | AT MSU 2009-13

Season: 2 G, 2 GS, 2 Pressures Allowed

Last Week: 1 GS, 1 Pressure Allowed vs. New Orleans Saints (W, 34-24)

Allowed one hurry across 80 snaps

ELGTON JENKINS | GREEN BAY PACKERS – OG | AT MSU: 2014-18

Season: 2 G, 2 GS, 89.3 Pass Block Grade, 0 Pressures Allowed

Last Week: 1 GS, 87.2 Pass Block Grade, 0 Pressures Allowed vs. Detroit Lions (W, 42-21)

The highest-graded pass blocker (84.6) in the game, according to PFF

Did not allow a single pressure while playing all 73 snaps and pass blocking on 45 of them

Ranks fourth in the NFL through two weeks with an 89.3 pass block grade

One of 13 players (minimum 100 snaps) to not allow a pressure this season

CHRIS JONES | KANSAS CITY CHIEFS – DT | AT MSU: 2013-15

Season: 2 G, 2 GS, 5 TKL, 2 AST, 7 TT, 1.5 SK, 4 QBH

Last Week: 1 GS, 2 TKL, 1 AST, 3 TT, 2 QBH at Los Angeles Chargers (W, 23-20)

Tied for seventh in the NFL with four QB hits on the year

No. 21 in the NFL in pass rush grade (81.9) among interior linemen for the season according to PFF

JAQUARIUS LANDREWS (IR) | NEW YORK GIANTS – S | AT MSU: 2017-19

Season: Injured Reserve

Last Week: DNP at Chicago Bears (L, 13-17)



BENARDRICK MCKINNEY | HOUSTON TEXANS – LB | AT MSU: 2011-14

Season: 2 G, 2 GS, 8 TKL, 9 AST, 17 TT, 1.0 TFL, 1 PD

Last Week: 1 GS, 3 TKL, 7 AST, 10 TT, 1 PD vs. Baltimore Ravens (L, 16-33)

Top-graded tackler (84.1) in the game according to PFF

Leads the AFC in total tackles since 2016 (447)

PERNELL MCPHEE | BALTIMORE RAVENS – LB | AT MSU: 2009-10

Season: 2 G, 2 GS, 2 TKL, 3 AST, 5 TT

Last Week: 1 GS, 1 AST, 1 TT at Houston Texans (W, 33-16)

Ranked second among Ravens defenders with a 70.1 pash rush grade from PFF

Brought five total pressures

TYRE PHILLIPS | BALTIMORE RAVENS – OT | AT MSU: 2017-19

Season: 2 G, 2 GS, 4 Pressures Allowed

Last Week: 1 GS, 2 Pressures Allowed at Houston Texans (W, 33-16)

Played all 65 snaps, allowing two pressures against the Texans

DAK PRESCOTT | DALLAS COWBOYS – QB | AT MSU: 2011-2015

Season: 2 G, 2 GS, 59-86, 716 YDS, 2 TD, 101.7 QBR, 8 RUSH, 48 YDS, 3 TD

Last Week: 1 GS, 34-47, 450 YDS, 1 TD, 109.4 QBR, 5 RUSH, 18 YDS, 3 TD vs. Atlanta Falcons (W, 40-39)

Became the first quarterback in NFL history to pass for 400 yards and rush for three touchdowns in a single game in NFL history

Recorded the fifth 400-yard passing game of his career, which ties Tony Romo for most 400-yard passing games in Dallas Cowboys history

Led the league in Week 2 with 450 passing yards, ranks third for the season (716)

MARTINAS RANKIN (IR) | KANSAS CITY CHIEFS – OT | AT MSU: 2015-17

Season: Injured Reserve

Last Week: DNP at Los Angeles Chargers (W, 23-20)



WILL REDMOND | GREEN BAY PACKERS – S | AT MSU: 2012-15

Season: 1 G, 3 TKL, 1 AST, 4 TT, 1 QBH, 1 PD

Last Week: 1 G, 1 TKL, 1 TT, 1 QBH, 1 PD vs. Detroit Lions (W, 42-21)

The Packers’ second-highest-graded tackler (73.3) and fifth-highest-graded defensive player (75.9) against Detroit

Swatted a pass in the fourth quarter on one of his 12 defensive snaps

CHAUNCEY RIVERS (PS) | BALTIMORE RAVENS – OT | AT MSU: 2017-19

Season: Practice Squad

Last Week: DNP at Houston Texans (W, 33-16)



JEFFERY SIMMONS | TENNESSEE TITANS – DL | AT MSU: 2016-18

Season: 2 G, 2 GS, 3 TKL, 4 AST, 7 TT, 1 FR, 1 PD

Last Week: 1 GS, 3 AST, 3 TT, 1 PD vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (W, 33-30)

Recorded two hurries

Batted a pass with 51 seconds left in the game that was intercepted to seal the game for Tennessee

DARIUS SLAY | PHILADELPHIA EAGLES – CB | AT MSU: 2011-12

Season: 2 G, 2 GS, 6 TKL, 2 AST, 8 TT, 1 TFL

Last Week: 1 GS, 4 TKL, 1 AST, 5 TT, 1 TFL vs. Los Angeles Rams (L, 19-37)

Played 67 of 69 defensive snaps

PRESTON SMITH | GREEN BAY PACKERS – LB | AT MSU: 2011-14

Season: 2 GS, 2 TKL, 1 AST, 3 TT, 0.5 SK, 1 QBH

Last Week: 1 GS, 2 TKL, 1 AST, 3 TT, 0.5 SK, 1 QBH vs. Detroit Lions (W, 42-21)

Played 55 of 59 defensive snaps

Picked up a half sack for a loss of five yards on third down of Detroit’s final drive

TOMMY STEVENS (PS) | NEW ORLEANS SAINTS – TE | AT MSU: 2017-19

Season: Practice Squad

Last Week: DNP at Las Vegas Raiders (L, 24-34)



MONTEZ SWEAT | WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM – DE | AT MSU: 2017-18

Season: 2 G, 2 GS, 3 TKL, 3 TT, 1.0 SK, 2.0 TFL, 2 QBH

Last Week: 1 GS, 1 TKL, 1 TT at Arizona Cardinals (L, 15-30)

Totaled two pressures according to PFF

JORDAN THOMAS | ARIZONA CARDINALS – TE | AT MSU: 2016-17

Season: 1 G

Last Week: 1 G vs. Washington Football Team (W, 30-15)

DARRYL WILLIAMS (PS) | KANSAS CITY CHIEFS – OT | AT MSU: 2015-19

Season: Practice Squad

Last Week: DNP at Los Angeles Chargers (W, 23-20)



K.J. WRIGHT | SEATTLE SEAHAWKS – LB | AT MSU: 2007-10

Season: 2 G, 2 GS, 3 TKL, 4 AST, 7 TT

Last Week: 1 GS, 2 TKL, 2 AST, 4 TT vs. New England Patriots (W, 35-30)

ISAIAH ZUBER (PS) | NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS – WR | AT MSU: 2019

Season: Practice Squad

Last Week: DNP at Seattle Seahawks (L, 30-35)

To follow along on Cowbell Corner and comment on articles and participate in the community, simply sign up, get a username and chime in with your thoughts and questions. Also, be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here. Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports.