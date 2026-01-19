Bulldogs in NFL: How former Mississippi State players fared in divisional games

Then there were two.

Only two former Mississippi State football players advanced past the NFL's divisional round of playoff games this weekend. And only one will move on to the Super Bowl.

Charles Cross and the Seahawks will host Emmanuel Forbes in the NFC championship game next weekend. The winner will go on the Super Bowl at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

Cross made his first start since early Decemember after suffering a hamstring injury. However, his status will be up in the air again. He left Saturday's blowout win against the 49ers in the third quarter with a foot injury and did not return.

For Denico Autry (Texans) and Montez Sweat (Bears), their offseasons began Monday morning. Darius Slay never showed up to the Bills, so his offseason began a while ago.

Here's how the former Mississippi State footballers performed this weekend:

Denico Autry, DE, Houston Texans Last Week: Was active and played, but didn't record any stats in a 28-16 loss to the Patriots.

Season: 9 tackles, 3 tackle for loss, 4 sacks, 1 FF, 3 PD, 2 blocked field goal.

Charles Cross, OT, Seattle Seahawks Last Week: Played and started, but left the game early with a foot injury in a 41-6 win against the 49ers.

Season: 14 GS

Playoffs: 1 GS

Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Los Angeles Rams Last Week: Had one solo tackle in a 20-17 overtime win against the Bears.

Season: 52 tackles (37 solo), 1 FF, 17 PD, 3 INT

Darius Slay, CB, Buffalo Bills Last Week: On reserve/did not report list.

Season: 23 solo tackles, 1 PD

Montez Sweat, DE, Chicago Bears Last Week: Had two tackles, one tackle for a loss and one sack in a 20-17 overtime loss to the Rams.

Season: 58 tackles, 14 TFLs, 11 sacks, 6 PD

Eliminated Bulldogs

Logan Cooke, P, Jacksonville Jaguars Last Week: Had two punts for 100 yards (50 avg.) with a long of 58 and one landed inside the 20 yard line in a 27-24 loss to the Bills.

Season: 62 punts, 2,978 yards, 48.0 avg., long 66, 23 IN20

Jaden Crumedy, DT, Carolina Panthers Last Week: Currently on Panthers’ practice squad.

Season: 2 tackles, 3 GP

