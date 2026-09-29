Stopping Alabama's Keelon Russell Biggest Problem For Mississippi State Defense
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Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby knows that his defense is going to have its hands full having to cover Alabama wide recievers and sophomore quarterback Keelon Russell.
Russell, a former 5-star quarterback prospect, has certainly lived up to the billing of one of the college football's rising stars. The Crimson Tide offense is averaging 283 yards per game through the air (No. 27, FBS) and has been super efficient with seven touchdowns and no turnovers.
Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb has his unit passing on more than 41% of their plays with Russell completing nearly 71% of hisss passes for 1,129 yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions.
“They’re throwing the ball in a really high clip. (Russell) has great anticipation, been incredibly accurate,” Lebby said. “They’ve taken care of the football, they’ve got a lot of different weapons, they’re good at running back as well."
The Crimson Tide like to utilize their running backs by committee with Daniel HIll leading the way with 225 yards and four touchdowns this season. Russell adds an extra dimension the Bulldogs must account for as he has gained 168 yards and another three scores on the ground while averaging 5.3 yards per carry.
Then, there's a pair of freshmen running backs EJ Crowell and Trae'shawn Brown who are thriving early on in their respective careers with 51 combined carries for 300 yards and six touchdowns. The Tide's rushing attack has struggled under DeBoer's watch since taking over in 2024, but it seems like the offense is shifting to a more balanced set than his first two years at the helm.
Lebby continued to praise Russell, who has surpassed expectations as a first-year starting quarterback in the SEC.
"So you see a guy that is really playing well beyond his years right now, and he looks very calm, in complete command. For us, we’ve got to get him off the spot. We’ve got to do a great job of taking air out of it on the back end and making the plays."
The Bulldogs have been quite productive in run defense this season allowing just over 104 yards per game on the ground (No. 36, FBS) and have only given up one touchdown this season on the ground.
“We’re gonna have to move [Russell] of the spot and do a great job tackling," Lebby said. "That’s gonna be a huge piece of it. He has played really well, he’s been incredibly productive. There’s been explosive plays, he’s got great talent around him, so for us it’s gonna be about applying pressure, getting our fans involved and excited about what’s going on in between the white lines.”
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Jacob Davis is a reporter for Arkansas Razorbacks on SI, with a decade of experience covering high school and transfer portal recruiting. He has previously worked at Rivals, Saturday Down South, SB Nation and hosted podcasts with Bleav Podcast Network where his show was a finalist for podcast of the year. Native of El Dorado, he currently resides in Central Arkansas with his wife and daughter. Follow on X: @ jacobscottdavis