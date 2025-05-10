Talented in-state linebacker locks in official visit with Bulldogs
STARKVILLE, Miss. — The rest of the country might have missed out on 2026 linebacker Caleb Triplett but Mississippi State coaches made sure to take notice of him.
The 6-foot-2, 220-pound defender has been one of the most productive players in the state over the previous two seasons and recently picked up an offer from the Bulldogs to begin May.
Triplett has locked in an official visit for the weekend of June 20-22.
Over the past two seasons, he has recorded 167 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, two sacks, one interception, three pass breakups and one forced fumble for D'Iberville High School.
Mississippi State defensive coordinator Coleman Hutzler saw something in Triplett, who was named region 4-7A All-MVP in 2024, which led to his offer April 30.
"My relationship with coach Hutzler is good," Triplett said. "He sees potential in me that many other colleges missed out on."
Mississippi State is his first offer on the table which is obviously a major step forward in is recruitment.
He is on a mission to prove coaches and other programs around the country that he means business and is ready to make a difference wherever he decides to sign.
"It means a lot to me considering that’s it’s my first Division I offer, especially from an SEC [program]," Triplett said. "What I'd bring to the next level is the mentality to work and lead, especially playing linebacker, which an important position on the defense."
Second-year coach Jeff Lebby is focused to continue rebuilding his Mississippi State program that has fallen on hard times over the previous two seasons.
The Bulldogs' 2026 recruiting class consists of eight commits and ranks No. 8 among SEC teams, No. 30 nationally, according to 247sports.
The Bulldogs' highest rated commitment at the moment is 4-star defensive lineman Emanuel Turner. He is ranked as the No. 221 overall prospect nationally, No. 19 among defensive linemen and sits No. 9 among athletes from Mississippi.
Mississippi State is expected to host upwards to two dozen athletes for official visits when Triplett comes to town June 20.
Bulldogs June 20 Visit List
4-star WR Xavier McDonald
4-star DL Emanuel Turner
4-star OL Evan Goodwin
4-star DL Corey Wells
4-star LB TJ White
3-star OL Bryson Cooley
3-star WR O'Mari Johnson (North Carolia commit)
3-star QB Brodie McWhorter
3-star DL Jakobe Green
3-star WR Zayion Cotton
3-star OL Charles Humphrey
3-star WR Tre'Von McGory
3-star QB Braylen Williams (Ole Miss commit)
3-star LB Omari Stephenson
3-star TE Adam Land
3-star S Tomareo Johnson