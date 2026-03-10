Bulldogs Look to Strengthen Position With Top Quarterback Recruit This Month

Mississippi State isn’t the loudest program in the race for four‑star quarterback Andre Adams, but the Bulldogs keep showing up and that consistency still matters.

As Adams works through a spring visit schedule that looks more like a flight itinerary, Mississippi State sits right in the middle of it with a March 17 unofficial visit reportedly set that could help shape where this recruitment goes next.

Adams, the Nashville (Tenn.) Antioch standout ranked No. 165 by Rivals Industry Ranking, has been busy.

He just wrapped up his first trip to Kentucky, liked it enough to schedule a return visit, and even locked in an official for June 12. Colorado, Virginia Tech and Kentucky have all been pushing hard, and Adams has rewarded that attention with early official visit dates.

But Mississippi State hasn’t faded. If anything, Adams keeps circling back to the same point: the Bulldogs are still high on his list. He likes the offense. He likes the staff. And he’s seen enough to keep them firmly in the mix while he evaluates everyone else.

“Mississippi State is still high for me,” Adams said to Rivals’ Chad Simmons. “The coaches are great, and I like their offense.”

This spring is all about clarity for Adams. He wants to see practices, watch coaches work, and get a feel for how programs operate when the cameras aren’t around.

That’s why his March is packed. Oregon on the 14th, Mississippi State on the 17th, Virginia Tech on the 20th, Florida State on the 30th, and Colorado likely in April. It’s a lot of travel, but it’s also the best way for a quarterback to separate sales pitches from substance.

Proud to present Andre Adams (@Andre_Adams10) with the 2025 @615Preps Large Class Player of the Year! pic.twitter.com/pKpHkQzNkc — Cam_615 (@Cam_615Preps) February 18, 2026

Mississippi State’s chance comes at a good time. The Bulldogs get him early enough to make an impression before the official visits start stacking up, but late enough that Adams already knows what he’s looking for.

They don’t have to convince him from scratch. They just have to reinforce what he already likes.

@Andre_Adams10 keep working while others sleep pic.twitter.com/YooebQqUaI — Coach Kenny Adams (@CoachKennyAdams) January 25, 2026

Adams will take official visits to Virginia Tech on May 29, Colorado on June 5, and Kentucky on June 12. Mississippi State hasn’t locked in its official visit date yet, but the door is open. And as long as Adams keeps mentioning the Bulldogs unprompted, they’re not going anywhere.

For a program trying to build long‑term stability at quarterback, that’s exactly the kind of foothold you want.