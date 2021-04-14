What are Erroll Thompson's NFL Draft prospects?

For the last half of a decade, Erroll Thompson has been one of the faces of Mississippi State. The Bulldog linebacker was a centerpiece of MSU's defense as a big hitter, playmaker and leader. But with Thompson's State career now a thing of the past and the NFL Draft looming, exactly what are his professional prospects?

Cowbell Corner has once again welcomed in former NFL head coach Jim Mora, Jr. to get his view on Thompson. You can watch the full interview with Mora's thoughts on Thompson in the video at the top of this page. But long story short, Mora likes what he sees from Thompson, even if there might be a hole or two in Thompson's game.

"There’s a lot to love about him – a lot to love," Mora said of Thompson. "And then obviously some deficiencies.

"The questions that people are going to have is does this type of player have a major role in the NFL right now the way the game is played...You’re looking for a more fluid athletic linebacker that’s good against the run, then great against the pass...I can tell you this, when you draft someone like this, you don’t let him go. You don’t let him out of your sights. You go, ‘My goodness, we can’t coach this intensity. We can’t coach this leadership. We can’t coach this toughness and this instinctiveness, so we’ve got to hold onto that and let’s work on the things that he doesn’t do well."

The 2021 NFL Draft begins on April 29 and runs through May 1. Again, to hear more from Mora including when in the draft he could see Thompson being picked, as well as brief thoughts on Marquiss Spencer, Kobe Jones and other MSU draft hopefuls, see the video at the top of this page.

