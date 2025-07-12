Three transfers poised for breakout season at Mississippi State in 2025
STARKVILLE, Miss. — There are plenty of questions surrounding just how good Mississippi State can be this season.
Of course, the Bulldogs return injured quarterback Blake Shapen from a shoulder injury, missing the final eight games of last season. Although he didn't play great football while healthy, the redshirt senior kept the turnovers down.
Shapen has seen quite a few things throughout his career, including a Big 12 championship during his freshman season at Baylor. That keeps ineligible from inclusion of this list, unfortunately.
The SEC is a very tough conference and some transfers find motivation in moving up against the hardest competition.
One player to watch out for who is tailormade for coach Jeff Lebby's offense is Georgia transfer Anthony Evans, and he has plenty experience in the SEC.
During his recruitment, he was committed to Arkansas from November 2021 until late April 2022 when his stock skyrocketed due to his track speed and overall athletic ability. Evans became a 4-star prospect and No. 195 overall player in the 2023 class before signing with Georgia in the early signing period.
While his impact wasn't great at Georgia, Lebby's offense has a history of being wide open and capable of exposing defensive mismatches. With Evan's speed, there is a chance he could breakout and reach his full potential in 2025.
Through his first two seasons, Evans has played in 19 games, recording 28 total returns for 308 yards. He has found limited success in the passing game with 13 receptions for 123 yards and one touchdown at Georgia.
With a name like Redd Hibler, he's got to be a bad man. Without starting a game during the 2023 season, he proved his worth in short order, leading North Carolina State with 6.5 sacks along with three quarterback hurries and two forced fumbles.
Hibbler played in just four games this past season with the Wolfpack before hanging his cleats up to preserve his redshirt and enter the transfer portal.
The 6-foot-3, 310 pound lineman played his high school football down the road in Louisville and attended Norwest Mississsippi Community College before signing with North Carolina State as a member of the 2023 class.
During his time at the JUCO level, Hibbler posted 42 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, and two forced fumbles in 12 games in 2022, which helped him become a top five lineman in his class.
The Bulldogs were in desperate need of defensive line depth this offseason after recording only 10 sacks in 2024. That number ought to increase if Hibbler can find himself consistently in the rotation up front.
Speaking of size up front, Northern Illinois transfer Raishein Thomas could be a defensive going under the radar during the preseason.
The 6-foot-4, 290 pound edge rusher brings in the most production at his position than any of the Bulldogs' incoming transfers. He has recorded 198 tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, nine pass breakups and one forced fumble during his time with the Huskies.
Thomas was one of the top defenders during Maroon and White spring game in April, recording a sack. He should factor into the rotation and likely earn a starting role for the season opener against Southern Miss Aug. 30.