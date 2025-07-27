Top Wisconsin prospect looks to plan visit with Bulldogs
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State has to feel good about its place with several of their 2027 targets, including 4-star tight end Korz Loken.
"I’m really interested in Mississippi State, and what they’re going to be bringing this year," Loken tells Mississippi State on SI. " Tight end coach [Jon] Cooper and assistant tight end coach [Nate] Klein are very knowledgeable coaches and working with them can definitely help develop my game."
The 6-foot-5, 220 pound athlete has proven himself to be a factor in the passing game with 425 yards and nine touchdowns as a sophomore in 2024. He also participates in track-and-field as a discus thrower.
Loken has been in contact with the Bulldogs on a consistent basis over the past few months as the program seems to be in a spot to receive an unofficial visit at some point.
"I plan to try to take a visit there sometime soon," Loken said. "I am just not sure when yet."
The Iola, Wisconsin native is ranked as the No. 108 player nationally, No. 7 among tight ends and No. 1 player in his state.
Cooper has ben extremely active on the recruiting front during his short time with Mississippi State so far with commitments from a pair of tight ends in Adam Land and Luke Hutchinson. It's worth noting that Klein appears to have ties to Green Bay, Wisconsin, which can certainly help landing such a highly touted prospect almost 14 hours from home.
That type of positive news can carry momentum into coach Jeff Lebby's second year on campus should they improve off last year's brutal 2-10 season.
He currently has 15 scholarship offers from programs such as Auburn, Florida State, Notre Dame, Kansas, Purdue, Iowa State, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin.
Mississippi State's 2027 class is a tad behind the eight ball at this juncture without a pledge from, but are not alone as six other SEC teams lack at least one commitment.
The Bulldogs have extended close to 120 offers to junior student-athletes across the nation and appear to be in a good spot for several players such as Ty Keys, Tyson Robinson, Jayce Johnson and Loken.
Scouting Report
Loken has the prototypical size for a modern tight end with penty of room to add muscle without sacrificing his speed or mobility.
Throughout his high school career, he has displayed an elite catch radius by taking advantage of his legnth effectively, high pointing passes and win contested catches more often than not.
He is a talented blocker at the line of scrimmage and downfield for big plays which is a great fit for the type of offense Lebby runs.
Depside being listed as a tight end, Loken can line up in multiple formations as a slot receiver, H-back, out wide near the boundary.
As a prospect, Loken is projected as a high-impact Power Conference tight end with potential to contribute early in his college career. His blend of size, athleticism, and football IQ makes him a matchup nightmare in the red zone and a reliable target in short-to-intermediate routes.
Although Loken has a different physique at this point in his development, he can watch current Mississippi State tight end Seydou Traore to understand what will be asked of him should he commit to the Bulldogs.
Last season, Traore was a bright spot on a struggling team, recording 34 passes for 361 yards and one touchdown.