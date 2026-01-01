Updated betting odds, projections, tv and radio listings for Duke's Mayo Bowl

It feels like four years instead of four months has passed since Mississippi State pulled off the biggest win in recent years.

The Bulldogs welcomed an Arizona State team ranked No. 12 in the nation into the cowbell-fueled sensory deprivation chamber known as Davis Wade Stadium.

It was a night game contest for Mississippi State that was won with a 58-yard touchdown pass from Blake Shapen to Brenen Thompson with less than a minute to go. The images of the field storming after the clock struck zero can still give one goosebumps.

It felt like the Bulldogs had turned a big corner in their rebuild and even though the rest of the season wasn't what Mississippi State fans wanted, that was still a big game.

The Arizona State game saw the Bulldogs dawn a unique, all-black uniform look.

It looked really cool and produced a great result. The Bulldogs are hoping the all black uniform can do it one more time before the season truly comes to an end.

One significant difference is the helmet logo. Against Arizona State it was the "State" in a script font. For Friday's bowl game, the Bulldogs are rocking the interlocking MSU logo.

If the Duke's Mayo Bowl ends with a similar result as Arizona State, it'll be with a different quarterback. Freshman Kamario Taylor has already taken over the starting quarterback job and has shown he's a special player.

"His command, his presence, who he is in the building every single day, there's just a great amount of consistency, and it's really hard for young people to operate that way," Lebby said. "I got my thumb on him pretty good every single day, and he naturally is about the right things. An incredible kid, man, he wants to play easy, he wants to get coached, and he wants to go play well."

How to watch Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Who: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-4, 4-4 ACC) vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-7, 1-7 SEC)

When: 7 p.m., January 2

Where: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C.

TV: ESPN

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Mississippi State leads the all-time series 1-0

Last Meeting: Mississippi State 23, Wake Forest 17 (December 30, 2011)

Last time out, Bulldogs: lost to No. 6 Ole Miss, 38-19

Last time out, Demon Deacons: lost to Duke, 49-32

SP+ Projection

Projected Winner: Wake Forest

Projected Margin: 0.6

Win Probability: 52 percent

Projected Score: 27-26

Odds, Spread, Totals

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Wake Forest: +3.5 (-120)

Mississippi State: -3.5 (-102)

Moneyline

Wake Forest: +130

Mississippi State: -154

Total

Over: 52.5 (-115)

Under: 52.5 (-105)

