Mississippi State Set to Host 2027 WR Javarious Griffin for Official Visit

Cleveland Central wideout Javarious Griffin already has one important date circled on his calendar, his official visit to Mississippi State on June 19-21.

And between now and then, he plans to stay busy.

Griffin, a 2027 Rivals three‑star receiver, has started making the rounds this spring. He took his first visit of the year in late January and has more trips lined up as he works through a growing list of Power Four offers from Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, Arkansas and Houston.

“I went to the Mississippi State junior day that was a couple of weekends ago,” Griffin said to Maroon and White Daily. “I’ve got other places to see, too. I am planning on going to Arkansas, Tennessee, Florida State, Miami and a couple more like LSU. So mainly it is SEC schools.”

Mississippi State was one of the first programs to offer Griffin, and he’s been on campus several times over the past year. The Bulldogs have made him a priority, even as the offensive staff has turned over.

“It’s been great with Mississippi State and same ol’, same ol’,” Griffin said. “They’ve got some new coaches on offense so I am starting to get to know everybody and build those relationships.”

One of those new faces is assistant receivers coach Desmond Lindsey. Griffin had a strong bond with former receivers coach Chad Bumphis, but he’s already getting familiar with the new setup.

“I’ve started talking with Coach Desmond (Lindsey), the assistant receivers coach,” he said. “I’ve always been talking to Coach (Benton) Duby and that’s my guy. I talk to Coach (Jeff) Lebby here and there. So it’s going good talking to those new coaches.”

His recent trip to Starkville gave him a chance to sit down with the new staff and hear more about how they see him fitting into the offense.

“That was a fantastic visit,” Griffin said. “My family and I really enjoyed everything about it. I got to talk more with Coach Lindsey, Coach Duby and Coach Lebby and we talked about how much I mean to their program. They were explaining to me that I am definitely a guy they want there.

“Mississippi State has some of the best facilities I’ve ever seen, too. The environment is always great when I am there and it’s always so much love in the air. I definitely can see myself playing there and I can see myself getting playing time as a freshman.”

Griffin plans to make his college decision before his senior season. He’s keeping things open for now and says several programs are pushing hard.

“My decision will probably be midway through the summer or right before the season starts,” he said. “I am looking at everyone even right now. Everyone is showing love and I want to find out who wants me the most. Mississippi State and Ole Miss are on me for sure. So is Vanderbilt, Arkansas and then Texas A&M is reaching out a lot to me, too.”

With more visits ahead and an official to Mississippi State already locked in, Griffin’s spring is shaping up to be a busy one — and his recruitment is only getting more interesting.

